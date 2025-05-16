"Yeh kya hai?" - Rohit Sharma asks his brother about car damage outside Wankhede Stadium [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was spotted outside the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 16. He was seen asking his brother about a damage on their car.

Rohit Sharma was present at the Wankhede Stadium for the inauguration ceremony of a stand being named after him in the Stadium. His entire family, including his parents, brother, and his wife were also present for the same.

While exiting the stadium as his car was being pulled out, the star cricketer happened to observe a damage on the car. He then asked his brother about the same.

"Yeh kya hai?," (what is this?) he asked his brother while pointing towards the damage on the car before entering.

Rohit Sharma will be seen playing at the stadium with a stand named after him as Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 21, with the IPL 2025 season all set for a restart after a week-long suspension.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket

Along with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma also recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. The previous tour of Australia was not a memorable one for him, where he scored just 31 runs from three Tests.

Overall, Rohit played 67 Tests and scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name. He had earlier retired from T20Is as well after leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Therefore, he will now be seen playing only ODIs for India as far as international cricket is concerned. However, he is still playing in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. In the ongoing 2025 season, he has scored 300 runs from 11 matches at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches. They have two matches remaining with both being crucial if they want to finish in the top four and qualify for the playoffs.

