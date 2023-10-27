“Yeh mat sochna meri waali alag hai” - MS Dhoni’s witty advice to bachelors on girlfriends 

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni is known for possessing a great sense of humor and his talent was on display again during a recent event when he gave a piece of witty advice to bachelors on girlfriends. He told them that they should never make the mistake of thinking that their partner is different from others.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His popularity hasn’t waned even though he is only seen on the cricket field during the Indian T20 league.

At a recent event, he was asked for some advice on relationships and replied in his own inimitable manner.

“If you find someone that you are really happy with, please do get married. To all the bachelors present over here, those who have a girlfriend, I would like to clear this misconception for you by ending this answer - yeh mat sochna meri waali alag hai (don’t think that your partner is different from others),” he quipped.

It was no surprise that Dhoni’s reply left the audience in splits, with the man himself giving a cheeky smile.

MS Dhoni provides an update on his knee surgery

The 42-year-old keeper batter played with an injured knee to lead CSK to a record-equaling fifth IPL title earlier this year. Immediately after the tournament, he underwent knee surgery in Mumbai.

Asked about his recovery status, Dhoni commented:

“Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab phase. The doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine.”

While the former Indian captain has yet to make an official announcement over whether he will play in IPL 2024, fans are hopeful of him returning to the T20 league for another year.

Speaking after CSK’s triumph over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad earlier this year, Dhoni hinted that he might return for one more time to show his gratitude to fans.

“Circumstantially, it's the best time to announce retirement. The easy thing for me is to say thank you and retire. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to (see me) play one more season."

CSK beat GT by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final in a last-ball thriller. Chasing a DLS target of 171, Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off the last two balls to lift Chennai to a famous win.