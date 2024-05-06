"Yet to come" - Preity Zinta on being asked about greatest moment with PBKS in IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta expressed her regret at the team not ever being able to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, May 6.

Over the years, PBKS have been an inconsistent side, qualifying for the playoffs on only two occasions (2008 and 2014). They came close to winning the title in 2014 but lost a thrilling final against Kolkata Knight Riders.

On being asked about the greatest moment with Punjab in IPL, Preity Zinta wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"That moment is yet to come."

In another tweet, the Bollywood actress affirmed her belief in Punjab Kings winning the cash-rich league in the near future. Furthermore, Preity feels that they lost a few games on the last ball and also lost their captain Shikhar Dhawan to injury, which resulted in them failing to book a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

It is evident that Punjab's regular skipper could feature in only five games this season, scoring 152 runs in five games. Failing to recover from a shoulder injury, Dhawan has been on the sidelines since April 9.

PBKS unlikely to reach IPL 2024 playoffs

The Punjab-based franchise are not expected to seal the IPL 2024 playoffs spot after suffering a 28-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 6.

Although Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar picked up three wickets each to restrict CSK to 167, the batting unit failed to perform well. In the end, PBKS could only finish on 139/9.

With four wins in 11 league matches, the Punjab Kings are eighth in the points table. Even if they win their remaining three games, the side will finish with 14 points, which will not be sufficient for qualification to the playoffs.

The Sam Curran-led side will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next league match at Dharamsala on May 9.

