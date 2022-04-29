"Yoon hi muskurate raho"- Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes as Ashish Nehra turns 43

The cricket community extended warm wishes to former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra as he turned 43 on 29 April. The Delhi cricketer retired from all forms of cricket in 2017 after an 18-year career on the field.

Nehra is currently serving as the head coach of the Gujarat Titans franchise in IPL 2022. The team has been doing great in their debut season and have won seven of the eight games they have played so far. GT are on the verge of becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

The former Indian pacer also enjoyed success as a player in the IPL as he won the title in 2016 while representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Across his career in the lucrative league, the 43-year-old played 88 matches and picked up 106 wickets at an average of 23.54. Nehra's 4/10 against RCB in 2015 was his best bowling figures in the IPL.

On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, Ashish Nehra's former teammates and other cricket fraternity members were quick to wish him well on social media. Yuvraj Singh led by posting a montage of some special moments the duo shared.

Here are some of the wishes:

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa A very happy birthday, Ashu bhai! Have a fabulous year ahead! 🤗 A very happy birthday, Ashu bhai! Have a fabulous year ahead! 🤗 https://t.co/WEseBi1brx

BCCI @BCCI international matches

international wickets

World Cup-winner



Here's wishing former international matchesinternational wicketsWorld Cup-winnerHere's wishing former #TeamIndia pacer Ashish Nehra a very happy birthday. 1⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches 👌2⃣3⃣5⃣ international wickets ☝️2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆Here's wishing former #TeamIndia pacer Ashish Nehra a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 https://t.co/69B8rrwcRx

ICC @ICC



Rewind to the 2003 ICC Men’s Happy birthday to former India quick, Ashish NehraRewind to the 2003 ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup clash against England and enjoy his sizzling spell of 6/23 Happy birthday to former India quick, Ashish Nehra 🍰Rewind to the 2003 ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup clash against England and enjoy his sizzling spell of 6/23 🔥

Mohammed Shami wished via Instagram

Harbhajan Singh wished via Instagram

"Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra have given the freedom to the players" - GT vice-captain Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan lauded skipper Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra for backing the players and giving them the freedom to express themselves on the field.

The Afghan spinner felt that the players have been able to perform well and churn out match-winning performances consistently due to the atmosphere created by the duo in the dressing room.

Speaking to the IPL broadcasters in this regard, Rashid Khan said:

"Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra have given the freedom to the players to showcase their skills and talent with full confidence. Even the players not part of the playing XI are also getting confidence from the captain and a coach, and it should be like that."

Khan added:

"There is a sense of relaxation and confidence when you get different players winning the game for the side. It is also a sign of a good team, that they are not always reliant on one or two players. So far, bowlers have won matches for us, batters have won games for us. There are match winners across all departments."

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the points table with seven wins after eight games. They will next face RCB in IPL 2022 on April 30.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar