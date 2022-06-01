"You deserve it all and so much more" - Krunal Pandya pens a heartful note to Hardik Pandya following IPL 2022 triumph 

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya scripted history by becoming the fourth Indian player to lead a franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The all-rounder's efforts were acknowledged by his older brother Krunal Pandya, who took to social media to inscribe a heartfelt message.

Apart from the title win, the 28-year-old also enjoyed his best-ever IPL campaign with the bat.

Hardik underwent several months of rehabilitation following the 2021 T20 World Cup to compete as an all-rounder for the new franchise. His skill with both bat and ball played a vital role in the final, as he was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.

Krunal Pandya @krunalpandya24 You deserve it all and so much more My bro 🤗 Only you know the amount of hard work that’s gone behind this success of yours - early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard workYou deserve it all and so much more My bro 🤗 Only you know the amount of hard work that’s gone behind this success of yours - early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work ❤️ You deserve it all and so much more 😘😘 https://t.co/qpLrxmjkZz

Praising his brother's efforts over the course of the last few months, the older Pandya wrote on his social media account:

"My bro. Only you know the amount of hard work that’s gone behind this success of yours - early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work. You deserve it all and so much more."

Making their exit from the Mumbai Indians (MI) together after IPL 2021, the brothers went their separate ways. The younger brother was roped in by the Gujarat Titans (GT) as their captain prior to the auction. Meanwhile, Krunal was bought for ₹8.25 crore by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Pandya Brothers enjoyed a successful IPL campaign

Promoting himself to No.4 rather than playing the role of the finisher, the GT captain amassed 487 runs at an average of 44.27, and was the second highest run-scorer among Indians in the competition. He also claimed eight wickets, despite only bowling in a limited capacity.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 🤗 To everyone at @gujarat_titans , you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful To everyone at @gujarat_titans, you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful🏆☺️🤗 https://t.co/KWmySdol4k

However, Krunal played a different role for the KL Rahul-led side. The bowling all-rounder took 10 wickets at a miserly economy of 6.97. The 31-year-old made it to the playoffs along with his brother, but was eliminated at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator contest.

