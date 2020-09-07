'You cannot forget what Mr. N Srinivasan did for Indian cricket' - Justice Mudgal

Justice Mukul Mudgal recently lauded former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President N Srinivasan for his contributions to the county's cricket. He stated that the savvy administrator played a huge role in raising India's profile on the international stage.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the former Chief Justice of the Punjab High Court claimed that N Srinivasan is largely responsible for the board's pull and power.

"You cannot forget what Mr. Srinivasan did for Indian cricket. Tamil Nadu has a beautifully organised system of various leagues, and players started getting money. The way he put India's stock up in the ICC, he was a corporate magnet and knew how to deal with all those people entrenched in the ICC."

"That's how we acquired our power and that's why everyone wants us to tour, because the money comes from us. He has made an enormous contribution to Indian cricket and it cannot be forgotten."

Mr. N Srinivasan raised India's prestige in international cricket: Justice Mudgal

Justice Mudgal mentioned that the BCCI is the best-run sports body in the country, and that N Srinivasan greatly elevated India's standing at the international level.

"Forget what happened in that particular incident, but among all the administrators that have governed India cricket - and the BCCI is still the best-run sports body in the country, others are nowhere near it, really Mr. Srinivasan did a huge amount and raised the prestige of India in international cricket."

In the candid interview, Justice Mudgal, who headed the Mudgal Committee that was in charge of investigating the Indian Premier League's spot-fixing and betting scandals of the previous decade, also claimed that sports betting must be legalised in the country.

The former Delhi Court Judge emphatically stated that legalising betting would bring in great revenue to the government, apart from benefiting the public and the sports involved.