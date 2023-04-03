"You cannot leave all the responsibility on Tilak Varma" - Irfan Pathan on the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 prospects

Irfan Pathan feels the Mumbai Indians' (MI) batters need to raise their game and that they cannot solely rely on Tilak Varma if they have to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted Rohit Sharma and Co. to 171/7 after asking them to bat first in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2. The home side then chased down the target with eight wickets and 22 deliveries to spare to complete a comprehensive win.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about whether the Mumbai Indians will have to resolve their batting issues quickly if they don't want to lose eight matches at the start like last year, to which he responded:

"That situation will not come because it is a much better team. Rohit Sharma's bat has to fire. The two young batters did show their might, they showed that they can play the big knocks, but you cannot leave all the responsibility on Tilak Varma."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that the five-time champions' playoff qualification prospects are primarily dependent on their batting, explaining:

"If the Mumbai Indians have to perform well and qualify this season, the batting will have to definitely show the might because the bowling is not that strong. So they will have to cover it up slightly through their batting."

The Mumbai Indians have been hit hard in the bowling department due to the injury-enforced absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson. Their bowling was found wanting on Sunday, with only two of the six bowlers used conceding less than 12 runs per over.

"Tim David's bat needs to fire" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' batting issues

Tim David was castled by Karn Sharma. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan highlighted that while Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were not among the runs on Sunday, Tim David also needs to deliver the goods with the bat, saying:

"Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's bats were silent today, and Ishan Kishan didn't fire. Tim David's bat needs to fire. I have hope that as soon as he gets to the Wankhede Stadium, his bat will fire better."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator ended on a positive note for the Mumbai Indians, observing:

"He went too across here, it is better to go straight. He will get better as he continues to play spin. Tim David has the potential. Their batting is already very good. Despite their batters not firing, they crossed 170. So if the other batters fire, they will cross the 200-run mark."

Tilak Varma top-scored for MI in Sunday's game with an unbeaten 46-ball 84. Nehal Wadhera (21 off 13) was the only other batter to breach the 20-run mark, which left them well below the par score on a batter's paradise at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

