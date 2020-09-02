'You might see me in the camp there again' - Suresh Raina sparks speculation of IPL 2020 return

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain Suresh Raina has hinted at a possible return to the team for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The southpaw stated that he has been training while quarantining in India, and that he 'might be seen in the camp there again'.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Suresh Raina touched upon his decision to withdraw from IPL 2020. When asked about what prompted him to leave the UAE, he said -

"It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front."

"CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me. Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason."

"I might have retired from international cricket but I'm still young and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years."

'You might see me in the camp there again' - Suresh Raina hints at the possibility of IPL 2020 return

Suresh Raina is CSK's leading run-scorer in IPL history

Suresh Raina also stated that he has been keeping himself fit, fuelling speculation that he could return to MS Dhoni's side for IPL 2020 by saying -

"I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again."

If Suresh Raina does not return for IPL 2020, he will be sorely missed by CSK as they attempt to pull level with the Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in the history of India's premier tournament.

Apart from the withdrawal of the Uttar Pradesh batsman, the Men in Yellow have also been rocked by lead Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad testing positive for COVID-19.

CSK are yet to announce a replacement for Suresh Raina, and if his recent comments are anything to go by, they might not need to.