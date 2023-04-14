"You need to make the most of your chances, or someone else will take it"- Kedar Jadhav on importance of batters who can bowl

Veteran Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav agreed that batters who can bowl a bit should practice as much as they can in the nets and give their captain an extra bowling option that they can depend on.

Be it for India or for any of the IPL teams Jadhav has played for, he has contributed with both bat and ball and that has certainly given a different balance to their teams.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query during a media interaction, Kedar Jadhav, who is an IPL expert and commentator on JioCinema, spoke about the importance of such batters who can become part-time bowlers and said:

"Definitely due to the Impact Player rule, you can bring in an extra bowler in your XI. But I still feel that the batters who can roll their arm over should bowl regularly in the nets and try and impress the captain and the coach so that he gets to bowl a couple of overs in the game. If he gets a wicket in the game then the bowling will improve naturally. In such a tough competitive world, you need to make the most of your chances, or someone else will take it."

Kedar Jadhav on not playing for CSK in IPL 2023

Kedar Jadhav is currently a cricket expert and a commentator, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't missed playing the game. After not being picked by any team, Jadhav didn't get disheartened as he accepted it as part and parcel of the game.

On this, he stated:

"Of course you do remember the moments after playing for so many years and sometimes you miss playing. But ups and downs are in the life of every cricketer and we need to accept that and keep moving. Who knows, next year I might play for CSK in the IPL."

Kedar Jadhav also spoke about the way MS Dhoni has backed players like him and brought the best out of them. He added:

"I did well for India under MS Dhoni’s captaincy and I feel he has a pattern in the way he backs his players. He gives each and every player a long enough rope and because of this even if you don’t perform in a couple of games, you don’t start thinking about your place in the team as you know you may get at least 2-3 chances more to prove your mettle. When such a big player stands by your side, your self-confidence increases automatically. He is not just a big cricketer but also a great person."

Kedar Jadhav has played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India and was often the option that former skippers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli could fall back on.

