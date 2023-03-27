"You never want to see your legend struggling" - Aakash Chopra on whether MS Dhoni will be able to perform with the bat for CSK in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni will be able to replicate his last season's performances with the bat in IPL 2023.

Dhoni will lead the Chennai-based franchise in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League after taking over the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja midway through last season. IPL 2023 could see the talismanic skipper plying his trade as a player for the last time in the prestigious league.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra reflected on some of the Indian veterans in the CSK squad. Regarding Dhoni, he said:

"The first thing is that this could be the last of Dhoni. So there is a slight emotional connect about how Dhoni and his team will do. Is this the last time we are seeing him on the field with a bat and gloves in hand?"

The former Indian opener added:

"Where will Dhoni play? During the SA20, RP Singh had asked a question that would Dhoni select himself as a player in the XI? He batted well last year but will it be similar this year as well? You never want to see your legend struggling. So that is one question that is looming large but Dhoni is larger than life."

MS Dhoni had mixed returns with the bat in IPL 2022. He amassed 232 runs in 13 innings at a decent average of 33.14 and an acceptable strike rate of 123.40.

"It could be the defining season for Ravindra Jadeja the T20 player" - Aakash Chopra on the importance of IPL 2023 for CSK all-rounder

Aakash Chopra feels IPL 2023 will be extremely crucial for Ravindra Jadeja, explaining:

"I feel it could be the defining season for Ravindra Jadeja the T20 player because the last year was not good. He got injured mid-season and lost the captaincy as well. So it will be worth seeing how he performs this year."

While opining that Ajinkya Rahane is unlikely to get a game in IPL 2023, Chopra was also unsure whether Ambati Rayudu will be a part of the playing XI throughout the tournament, saying:

"They have picked Ajju (Ajinkya Rahane) but they will not play him. Whether Ambati Rayudu will be able to play all the matches, that will be the question."

CSK acquired Rahane for ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. Rayudu played 13 matches for the franchise last season, aggregating 274 runs at an underwhelming average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 122.32.

