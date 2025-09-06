"You have never won the Asia Cup" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for Afghanistan in 2025 Asia Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the 2025 Asia Cup presents Afghanistan with a great opportunity to win a big title. While acknowledging that the Asian nation performed well in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, he pointed out that they are yet to win a major tournament like the Asia Cup.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to start with a Group B clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 9. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the other two teams in the group.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that Afghanistan have a great chance to end their major title drought by winning the 2025 Asia Cup.

"They are the bridesmaid and not the bride thus far. They are a team that cannot be taken lightly. You respect them and praise them a lot, but they haven't won enough titles. You have never won the Asia Cup. You reached the T20 World Cup semi-final and did well in the ODI World Cup as well, which is great, but it's a massive opportunity to reach till the title," he said (5:50).

Chopra added that the 2025 Asia Cup also presents the Afghanistan youngsters with a great opportunity to showcase their talent before the IPL 2026 retentions and auction.

"Then what about their youngsters as well, if they get a chance. One is Sediqullah Atal, who has already been seen playing. Then there is Darwish Rasooli and Allah Ghazanfar. So they do have a few youngsters for whom this is a massive opportunity. If you do well here, IPL is calling," he observed.

Reflecting on Afghanistan's potential strategy, Aakash Chopra opined that they would try to trap the opposition with spin. He added that they would expect an explosive start from Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the batting department, with Ibrahim Zadran potentially playing steadily at the other end.

"They won't finish well every day" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's weaknesses ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Mohammad Nabi will likely play the finisher's role for Afghanistan in the 2025 Asia Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that although Afghanistan do not have a glaring weakness heading into the 2025 Asia Cup, their finishing could be a potential shortcoming.

"They don't have too many weaknesses. It's not like there is a glaring weakness. One weakness is seen at times. They probably don't have enough striking power towards the latter half, that too sometimes. There is a consistency issue at times in terms of hitting. The firepower gets tested a little at times. They won't finish well every day," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Afghanistan's seam bowling is not as strong as their spin department.

"Secondly, as good as their spin is, the fast bowling is slightly 50-50, although they have Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Karim Janat also bowls a little. They have the bowling, but it seems pale in front of spin. Once in a while, you can put them under pressure, and they crumble under pressure at times. One doesn't see as much class in fast bowling as is seen in spin," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Afghanistan might have to beat both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to qualify for the Super Fours. He highlighted that a loss to either of those two sides could result in a three-way tie, with net run rate becoming the deciding factor.

