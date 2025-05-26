“You have overstayed your welcome” - Former KKR cricketer’s blunt take on MS Dhoni’s future after GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former India spinner Murali Kartik has said that MS Dhoni risks his place being questioned in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), if he decides to continue playing. The veteran wicket-keeper has announced that he will determine his future in the coming months after concluding the 2025 campaign on a high, in the form of a massive win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK as an uncapped player ahead of the three-year cycle after the 2024 season. He had to step in as a captain as well in the 2025 campaign after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an injury. The wicket-keeper has batted largely in the lower order, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.

With CSK set for a massive transition, one which is already underway through the injury replacement signing like Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Urvil Patel, several feel Dhoni's inclusion is necessary for the next season.

Murali Kartik opined that MS Dhoni might be accused of overstaying his welcome if he decides to play on.

"As much as the world loves Dhoni, as much as there are certain things we don't want to end. Like we never want to see Amitabh Bachchan stop acting or Sachin Tendulkar to finish, but a day has to come when they have to go. And sometimes what happens is that you don't want to be pushed. You don't want even the ones who love you to say, 'You have overstayed your welcome'," Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

The CSK team management and MS Dhoni have a massive call to make during the off-season following the franchise's worst-ever season in the IPL. The Yellow Army finished with just four wins to finish at the bottom of the table.

"I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back at the same time" - MS Dhoni on his future after CSK's win over GT in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, not the one for glamorous exits, revealed that he has not made a call regarding his future, and will do so in the coming months. A lot of it is dependent on how his body copes with the demand, given that he only plays two months of cricket in the entire year.

"I have enough time, going back to Ranchi. Haven't been home in a long time, want to enjoy some bike rides. I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back at the same time. I have the luxury of timing and when you have the luxury, why not," MS Dhoni said during the post-match presentation in Ahmedabad.

CSK endured a rare five-game losing streak in the first half of the IPL 2025 season, which derailed them completely. The five-time champions also had a disastrous run at Chepauk, winning only one match out of six.

