"You're so thin, how will you use this heavy bat?" - Suryakumar Yadav trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for asking for his bat

Suryakumar Yadav, in a chat on Instagram Live on Mumbai Indians (MI) TV, revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal has been asking for his bat for a long time. The Indian batsman argued that his bat was slightly on the heavier side and jokingly suggested that given Chahal's physique, he would find it hard to use the willow.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his fun and joking nature, gatecrashed Suryakumar Yadav's online interview and asked the MI batsman when he was going to get his bat. Suryakumar replied:

"He has been asking for a bat from me but my bat is slightly heavy, i have told him so many times-'You're so thin,how will you use this heavy bat.' But yes, i will have to tell him that the next time we meet, I will certainly present him with my bat."

Suryakumar Yadav should be in line to make the India squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July. With senior players set to be in England by then, the Indian selectors are expected to field a separate side for the Lankan tour.

"Whenever I get an opportunity to bowl in the game, I will be there" - Suryakumar Yadav

The 30-year-old also divulged that he bowls in the nets whenever he gets a chance. Suryakumar Yadav, a medium pacer by trade, has also tried bowling off-spin in the past. The batsman revealed he had been rolling over his arms when Parthiv Patel asked how his bowling was coming up.

"Why is he always behind my bowling? No, I have not stopped bowling, I keep bowling in the nets. Whenever I get an opportunity to bowl in the game I will be there. Parthiv bhai don’t worry you will see me bowling soon!" Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has bowled just one over in his IPL career, is still searching for his first wicket. The 30-year-old has had some success on the bowling front in first-class cricket, claiming 24 wickets in 77 matches.

