"You don't see MS Dhoni making such mistakes often" - Virender Sehwag on CSK skipper in Match 1 of IPL 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni could have used more than five bowling options in their defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Dhoni often likes to use his slower bowlers and senses an opportunity to squeeze in an over from his sixth bowling option if one of the main bowlers is having an off day.

Tushar Deshpande had a pretty forgetful outing as he conceded 51 runs in his 3.2 overs. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag explained how MS Dhoni could have covered up for Deshpande's off day by perhaps bowling an over from Moeen Ali somewhere in the middle. He opined:

"Had Dhoni used an over from Moeen Ali somewhere in the middle, he may not have needed to go to Tushar Deshpande, who was highly expensive. You don't see MS Dhoni making such mistakes often, but that's where you could use the risk-and-reward approach of using an off-spinner when right-handers are batting."

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary was also present in the discussion and was a bit baffled by CSK's ploy to give Deshpande the new ball. He said:

"I was surprised when they gave the impact substitute Tushar Deshpande the new ball. In domestic cricket, he often bowls in the latter phases of the game. I thought maybe they could have given Rajvardhan Hangargekar the new ball."

Manoj Tiwary impressed with CSK's Rajvardhan Hangargekar

After not getting a single game in IPL 2022, Rajvardhan Hangargekar finally made his IPL debut on Friday and made an instant impact, recording figures of 3/36. It was his spell that kept CSK in the game despite getting a below-par total.

Here's what Tiwary said about Hangargekar's performance:

"Hangargekar's economy shouldn't be looked at as he picked up some crucial wickets. As a fast bowler, you need to give your complete commitment and that was seen in the way he bowled. It's good to see such talents being unearthed and he will only get better."

Sehwag also weighed in on how Hangargekar should focus on picking wickets and not worry too much about the economy rate. He added:

"A new player will always take time to adjust and if I were the captain, I would be pretty happy as I always used to tell my bowler that even if you get hit for 40 runs in four overs, pick up 2-3 wickets and that's exactly what Hangargekar did."

In Mukesh Choudhary's absence, CSK will hope for consistency in wicket-taking from Hangargekar.

