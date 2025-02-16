“You simply are the best ever” - Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai jams with Mohammed Siraj [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen jamming with legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter in the latter's latest Instagram post. The two hummed to the song 'Kehndi Hai', from Zanai's recently released music album.

The 23-year-old singer shared a video on social media of her singing alongside Siraj in a vanity van. She also praised the fast bowler, hailing him as 'the best ever.'

Zanai captioned the post:

"To the person who is the reason for a lot of us to follow our dreams🤗🎵 You simply are the best ever!"

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Siraj was in attendance for Zanai Bhosle's birthday party at Escobar - Tapas Bar in Mumbai last month. Zanai shared a few pictures from the event on her Instagram handle.

In one of the pictures, she was seen enjoying a light moment with Siraj. The photograph went viral on social media, leading to speculations about their relationship.

Siraj quashed the rumors by dedicating the song 'Taaron Ka Chamakta Gehna Ho' from the Bollywood film 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'. He suggested that Zanai was like a sister to her and used a few lines from the aforementioned song in his Instagram story.

He wrote:

"Meri behna ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein. Meri behna hai ek hazaaron mein."

Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story.

On the cricketing front, Mohammed Siraj was last seen in action during India's five-math Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year. With 20 wickets across 10 innings, he was India's second-highest wicket-taker in the tour. He didn't find a place in the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

"One tournament's selection or non-selection won't define Mohammed Siraj" - Aakash Chopra on the bowler's 2025 Champions Trophy snub

Former India opener Aakash Chopra backed Mohammed Siraj to bounce back following the 2025 Champions Trophy selection snub. He opined that the player wouldn't accept defeat so easily and would make a stunning comeback in the future.

Chopra pointed out that Siraj has given his all to the sport, even playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after his father passed away in November 2020. Speaking in his YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated:

"One tournament's selection or non-selection won't define Mohammed Siraj. He is too good a player and has been doing very well for a long time. You should look at it from two or three angles. Firstly, how the player is doing. I don't think he is doing badly. His performance might not be extraordinary but he is not doing bad either."

"The guy's work ethic is excellent. He puts cricket before everything else. He was playing cricket when his father passed away as well. He didn't return home. He stayed back for the BGT (Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21) as his father also wanted him to play. He has reached this far after putting in a lot of hard work. He won't accept defeat so early," Chopra added.

Mohammed Siraj is set to ply his trade for a new team in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was signed by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹12.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

