"You stole my husband"- Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika roasts Yuzvendra Chahal in hilarious banter on Hitman's birthday post

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been great friends with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the duo share a great bond, which has sometimes led to a lot of banter. One such hilarious banter took place between Chahal and Rohit's wife Ritika on April 30, which is also the India captain's birthday.

Ritika took to her Instagram account and shared cute pics of the Sharma family, wishing her husband a very happy birthday. Here's what she captioned her post with:

"To my favourite boy in the whole world, happiest birthday ♥️ To my guiding light, my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world & my eternal travel buddy ♥️ We love you"

Yuzvendra Chahal copied Ritika's caption for Rohit Sharma's birthday post

Yuzvendra Chahal also took to his Instagram account and wished Rohit Sharma a very happy birthday. Interestingly, he copied almost all the words from Ritika's post, also hilariously giving her the caption courtesy (CC).

Here's what he posted:

"Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world, happiest birthday ❤️ To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world 🎂 Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa ❤️🤗 CC:- @ritssajdeh bhabhi 👀😂🙈"

Ritika continued the banter with a hilarious one-liner that has left fans in splits. She took a sly dig at Chahal for spending too much time with Rohit and replied:

"You stole my husband so you might as well steal my caption"

Even Chahal's wife Dhanashree replied to this comment from Ritika with a laughing emoji, showing just how savage her comeback was.

Rohit Sharma, on his 36th birthday, will be leading the Mumbai Indians against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. His battle against Yuzvendra Chahal could be interesting, given how Rohit has struggled a bit against wrist spin of late.

