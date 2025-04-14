“You would’ve blamed Hardik Pandya” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s massive statement after DC vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya deserves praise for making the call to introduce Karn Sharma into the attack instead of Rohit Sharma, who suggested it. The wrist spinner made a massive impact with the new ball in the middle overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13.

MI coaching staff had relayed Rohit Sharma's suggestion to bring Karn Sharma on with the new ball during a critical moment of DC's run chase attempt. Hardik Pandya approved the decision, and it made a huge difference as both Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul perished in the space of a couple of overs against the spinner.

Rohit Sharma could not convey his input directly to Hardik Pandya as he was only featuring as an impact player. MI were able to capitalise on Karn Sharma's strikes to put pressure on DC's lower middle-order. The Axar Patel-led side eventually fell short by 12 runs, after being comfortably placed at 119-1 at one stage.

"There are many people who are there to give suggestions but it all depends on the person in the middle who has to take the decision. He (Hardik) listened to the advice (from Rohit) is the biggest thing. If you give Rohit credit here as well and not Hardik Pandya, it would be the wrong thing. If the suggestion had failed, you would've blamed Hardik," Manjrekar said on Star Sports (via NDTV).

MI's triumph over DC marked the latter's first defeat of the campaign. On the other hand, this was also the five-time champions' first away win of the season after losing in Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

"Would be wrong" - Sanjay Manjrekar urges social media and cricketing fraternity to credit Hardik Pandya for MI's win over DC in IPL 2025

The broadcasters, social media, and commentators hailed Rohit Sharma for contributing despite not even being on the field. The veteran has largely been featuring as an impact player in the IPL 2025 season.

"It's quite easy to give suggestions from outside. The entire credit for this (victory), should go to Hardik Pandya. Considering how emotional he has been (over Mumbai's recent results), it was an important win for him. It has been quite a difficult journey for him. Would be wrong if social media and others say that Mumbai Indians won because of Rohit Sharma's suggestions. Hardik Pandya is the captain, and he is the one taking decisions, no matter who is giving suggestions," Manjrekar added.

MI are next scheduled to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

