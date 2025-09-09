Young CSK star creates history by becoming costliest player in SA20; purchased by PC as JSK lose fierce bidding war

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting prodigy Dewald Brevis has become the costliest player in the history of SA20 during the 2026 auction, which took place on Tuesday, September 9. The 22-year-old Proteas batter was sold to the Pretoria Capitals for a whopping R16.5 million (roughly INR 8.3 crore) after a fierce bidding war with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK), who went up to R14.5 million.With R16.5 million, Brevis broke the previous record set for two-time SA20 winning captain Aiden Markram, who was sold to Durban Super Giants for R16 in the same 2026 auction. Tristan Stubbs previously remained the costliest player with a salary of R9.2 million.Brevis will earn nearly four times his IPL 2025 salary. Notably, the Super Kings had bought the youngster as a replacement player for INR 2.2 crore. The right-handed batter grabbed the spotlight following his exploits for CSK in IPL 2025, amassing 225 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries.In SA20, Brevis has amassed 676 runs in 32 matches at a strike rate of 145.37, including four half-centuries. The Johannesburg-born batter also won the SA20 trophy with defending champions MI Cape Town last season. He scored 291 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 184.17, comprising two fifties.“He’s a game changer” – Sourav Ganguly on CSK youngster’s buy in 2026 SA20Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly expressed his delight at buying Dewald Brevis in SA20. Calling him a game changer, the former India captain lauded the youngster for his exploits in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. Ganguly said (via India Today):“We’re very happy, I think he's a very good player. Obviously, 16.5 million is the other side of the way of looking at it, but just in terms of quality on our pitch, our ground, Pretoria, I hope he does well. We haven't thought so far yet (whether they will make him the future captain). He's a tremendous talent, his game has really gone forward in the last 1 and a half years, as you saw against Australia in Australia recently.”“He's a game changer, and that's what you need in T20 cricket. We have Russell, Rutherford, who can actually really steam it up. I hope he does well. I never relate performance to money, leaving aside the 16.5 million, and I think he's a great talent. He plays spin well, which is very important, and looking at everything,” he added.Notably, Dewald Brevis recently slammed the second fastest T20I for South Africa.