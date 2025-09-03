“Your loss is part of our story now” - Virat Kohli breaks silence on stampede tragedy during RCB’s IPL 2025 celebrations

Virat Kohli opened up on the unfortunate stampede tragedy during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations. 11 fans lost their lives during the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Several fans were also left injured.The incident occurred the very next day after RCB bagged their first-ever IPL title. Breaking his silence on the same, Virat Kohli reflected that the franchise's happiest moment turned into a tragedy.“Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic,&quot; he said. (via RCB) View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility,&quot; he added.RCB declared a ₹25 Lakh compensation to each of the victims' families. Further, the franchise also launched 'RCB Cares', a six-point manifesto that will support and empower the fans.Notably, the Women's World Cup matches scheduled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium have been shifted. Moreover, the Maharaja T20 Trophy was also played in Mysuru instead of Bengaluru.Virat Kohli played a key role in RCB's IPL 2025 triumphVirat Kohli has been the backbone of RCB's batting over the years. He once again had a fruitful season. The senior pro played a massive role in helping them win their maiden IPL title.Kohli ended as the highest run-getter for the team. He notched up 657 runs from 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 144.71. The star batter slammed eight half-centuries, showcasing his consistency throughout the tournament.He top-scored for Bengaluru in the final as well, making 43 runs off 35 balls as they posted a total of 190/9 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They then restricted them to 184/7 to clinch the trophy.Being with the same franchise right from the first season in 2008, Virat Kohli has amassed 8661 runs from 267 matches overall in the IPL with eight hundreds and 63 fifties. He is the highest run-getter for the franchise and overall as well in the history of the league.