Yuzvendra Chahal strikes in his first over to dismiss Mayank Agarwal for 24 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mayank Agarwal for 24 in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The batter attempted to clear the square leg boundary, but swept the ball into Arshdeep Singh's hands in the seventh over.

Ad

The wicket reduced RCB to 56/2 after 6.2 overs, putting PBKS further in the ascendancy after they had dismissed Phil Salt for 16 in the second over of the match.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

This is the seventh time that Chahal has dismissed Agarwal in the league. The dismissal ended Agarwal's IPL 2025 campaign with the bat. He made 95 runs in four matches after coming in as a replacement player for Devdutt Padikkal.

Ad

Trending

Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and PBKS opt to bowl first in IPL 2025 final

PBKS, who entered the IPL 2025 final with a win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, opted to bowl first after Shreyas Iyer won the toss. They made no changes to the side that won on Sunday.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who has taken the side to the final in his first year as captain, admitted that his team were treating the final as any other match.

Ad

"Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage but as I said it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil," Patidar said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

This is RCB's fourth IPL final, and it is the first time that they have batted first in a summit clash. At the time of writing, RCB were 97/3 after 11 overs with Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More