Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas has backed BCCI's decision to stage the IPL in the United Arab Emirates. The BCCI announced their decision after the T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held from October 18 to November 15, got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL will now happen from September 19 to November 8.

Zaheer Abbas believes that it is essential for the cricket boards to make money through these T20 franchise leagues. The BCCI will earn up to $500 million by staging the IPL. Even the West Indies Cricket Board will be hosting the CPL from August 18 in two venues in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Every country likes to play T20 matches to make money. Every country, you know, I am not talking only about India, but all of us because there is so much money involved in these tournaments these days," Zaheer Abbas told the Khaleej Times.

The cricket boards have many commitments which they have to fulfil: Zaheer Abbas on BCCI hosting IPL

While many in Pakistan protested against the cancellation of the T20 World Cup for IPL to happen, Zaheer Abbas understands the reason behind the decision.

Zaheer Abbas cited another important reason to stage the IPL to be the commitment of the board towards the sponsors and broadcasters.

"They (the cricket boards) have so much commitments which they have to fulfil. As you know, the teams coming from the West Indies and Pakistan to England for the Test series, they were in quarantine for some time and they (the West Indies and England) played without a crowd," said Zaheer Abbas.

Thus Zaheer Abbas is hopeful that the cricket boards around the world would help each other make money by playing series against each other in a bio-secure environment.