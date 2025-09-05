"No one can actually force anyone to retire" - When Gautam Gambhir backed MS Dhoni to return to the Indian team before IPL 2020

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir backed former captain MS Dhoni in 2020 to return to the Indian side despite the latter's long absence. The then-39-year-old hadn't played international cricket for almost a year after India's elimination from the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Gambhir's remarks came a couple of months before the 2020 IPL season, which was delayed due to COVID-19.

He said on a Star Sports show (via India Today):

"Age is just a number, I think if you are in a very good form if you are hitting the ball really well. "MS Dhoni, if he is hitting the ball really well, if he is very good form, if he is enjoying the game and if he thinks that he can still win the game for the country at that number especially at six and seven. If he is in great fitness and form, he should continue playing because no one can actually force anyone to retire."

Gambhir continued:

"A lot of experts can put a lot of pressure on people like MS Dhoni because of their age and stuff but again it's an individual decision, when you started playing cricket it was your individual decision."

Yet, as fate would have it, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket less than a month after Gambhir's remarks. The duo helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, with Dhoni leading the side on both occasions.

MS Dhoni has enjoyed success as captain in the IPL despite international retirement

MS Dhoni led CSK to two titles post his international retirement [Credit: Getty]

MS Dhoni continued to flourish as a player and captain for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL even after announcing his international retirement in August 2020.

After the franchise missed the playoffs for the first time in their rich history in the 2020 season, Dhoni led CSK to their fourth overall title in 2021. The Men in Yellow missed the playoffs again in 2022, but the legendary captain led CSK to another incredible comeback season the following season.

They won a joint-record fifth IPL title in 2023, before Dhoni relinquished captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. However, the franchise has faltered since, missing the playoffs in the 2024 and 2025 editions, including a last-place finish in the latter.

In a sudden turn of events, Dhoni was forced to lead the side for the final games of IPL 2025 after Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

