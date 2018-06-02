Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

One Pakistani player who would fit perfectly in each IPL team

These players could surely light up the IPL.

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 20:00 IST
10.44K
intro.jpg

The 2018 edition of the IPL came to an end last Sunday as the Chennai Super Kings went on to win their 3rd IPL title by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad. There were many close matches in the IPL this year as the teams were more evenly matched as compared to the past editions.

Such has been the success of this year’s IPL that fans are waiting anxiously for the 2019 edition to begin. With the general elections of 2019 coinciding with next year’s IPL, there is a high chance that IPL would be shifted out of the country, with the U.A.E emerging as the front-runners to host the event as they had also successfully hosted the IPL in 2014.

IPL’s organizing committee may also look into the matter of inviting Pakistani cricketers next year as there would be no security issues for them in U.A.E. It would also help in improving the relations between the two countries.

We take a look at 8 players from Pakistan who would fit perfectly in each of the IPL teams.

#8 Faheem Ashraf (Delhi Daredevils)

faheem.jpg

The Delhi Daredevils had another disastrous campaign in the IPL this year as they finished bottom of the table. While their batting was exceptional at times, their bowling was consistently mediocre throughout the tournament. Liam Plunkett’s back of the length deliveries did not work in India.

The all-rounder spot was given to Daniel Christian who is way past his prime these days and failed miserably. Faheem Ashraf belongs to that breed of cricketers which IPL teams look for: the seam-bowling all-rounder.

Faheem Ashraf topped the bowling charts this year in the PSL and helped Islamabad United win the title. What makes Ashraf's emergence particularly timely is that he seems to embody the two things that Delhi needs the most - a power hitter and an all-rounder.

Page 1 of 8 Next
IPL 2018 Pakistan Cricket Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal
5 current Pakistani fast-bowlers who can light up the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players from the 1990s who would have...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 Pakistan players who were once a part of the IPL
RELATED STORY
Current IPL XI that can beat World No. 1 Pakistan T20I side
RELATED STORY
5 Instances in recent Cricket history when Fevicol would...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: One player from each franchise who would have...
RELATED STORY
5 Pakistani Cricketers who work in India
RELATED STORY
5 international players who have played for more than 20...
RELATED STORY
5 players with a crazy number of hat-tricks in cricket
RELATED STORY
10 altercations between players of the same country
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018