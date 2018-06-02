One Pakistani player who would fit perfectly in each IPL team

These players could surely light up the IPL.

The 2018 edition of the IPL came to an end last Sunday as the Chennai Super Kings went on to win their 3rd IPL title by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad. There were many close matches in the IPL this year as the teams were more evenly matched as compared to the past editions.

Such has been the success of this year’s IPL that fans are waiting anxiously for the 2019 edition to begin. With the general elections of 2019 coinciding with next year’s IPL, there is a high chance that IPL would be shifted out of the country, with the U.A.E emerging as the front-runners to host the event as they had also successfully hosted the IPL in 2014.

IPL’s organizing committee may also look into the matter of inviting Pakistani cricketers next year as there would be no security issues for them in U.A.E. It would also help in improving the relations between the two countries.

We take a look at 8 players from Pakistan who would fit perfectly in each of the IPL teams.

#8 Faheem Ashraf (Delhi Daredevils)

The Delhi Daredevils had another disastrous campaign in the IPL this year as they finished bottom of the table. While their batting was exceptional at times, their bowling was consistently mediocre throughout the tournament. Liam Plunkett’s back of the length deliveries did not work in India.

The all-rounder spot was given to Daniel Christian who is way past his prime these days and failed miserably. Faheem Ashraf belongs to that breed of cricketers which IPL teams look for: the seam-bowling all-rounder.

Faheem Ashraf topped the bowling charts this year in the PSL and helped Islamabad United win the title. What makes Ashraf's emergence particularly timely is that he seems to embody the two things that Delhi needs the most - a power hitter and an all-rounder.