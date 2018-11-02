One poor performer from each team in the previous IPL who could be retained

Maxwell can win matches single-handedly

IPL, one of the most glamorous and competitive tournaments in the world, is set to enter it's 12th year. The highly popular T20 league has given a barrage of young talent to the Indian national side. Even international players have acclaimed a lot of praise for themselves playing in the IPL.

However, not always does a player perform as per his ability. Sometimes players are unable to justify their talent and fail to live up to the expectations.

With the high competitive nature of the tournament, teams tend to lose faith in such players and release them from their squad next season. However, it is very important for teams to realise that one bad season doesn't make a player bad.

With the IPL governing council setting 15th November the deadline for releasing players for next season, all the teams are contemplating players they should release for the next season. We will look at one player from each team who should be retained despite his poor performance last season.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shivam Mavi

Mavi in consultation with Karthik

Shivam Mavi came into limelight after his superlative bowling performance for India U19 at the Under 19 World Cup. Kolkata Knight Riders got the youngster in the side and was included in the playing XI after a few matches as Mitchell Starc and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. Even though Mavi bowled with good pace, he was taken away for too many runs. He proved to be very expensive, especially in the death overs. The Uttar Pradesh pacer gave away runs at a high economy of 9.64 runs per over and took just 5 wickets in 9 matches. But Mavi is still very young and will only improve with time. He has shown the ability to perform at the highest level and definitely deserves one more chance with KKR.

