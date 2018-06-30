6 players to have won IPL, ODI World Cup and World T20

Yuvraj and Dhoni celebrating India's title victory in World Cup 2011

The ODI cricket World Cup, World T20, and IPL are three of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. While the ODI World Cup has always been a fiercely contested tournament, the World T20 has made cricket more popular, taking it to the masses. The IPL has also been nothing less than a World level tournament as all the international players play their best cricket in the cash-rich league.

As far as the players are concerned, winning more and more trophies for their teams is something that every international cricketer desires. However, it is not always possible to win these trophies. For instance, one of the greatest limited overs cricketers, AB de Villiers hasn't won even a single trophy out of these three. However, there are some players in international cricket who have won all these trophies and have recorded their names in the cricket history books.

We will look at six such players who have won the ODI World Cup, World T20 and IPL.