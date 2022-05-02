"Painfully average T20 batter!"- SRH fans blame Kane Williamson for loss against CSK in IPL 2022

Kane Williamson couldn't quite anchor the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their chase against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. The Orange Army fell short by 13 runs in their pursuit of a steep target of 203.

While Nicholas Pooran played a fantastic knock of 64* off 33 balls, too much was left for him to do to take his team over the line. Kane Williamson had set himself up to bat till the end, but could only score 47 runs off 37 balls as SRH ended up at 189/6.

Fans on Twitter trolled Williamson as they felt it was his slow knock that cost SRH two points. Here are some of the reactions:

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani MS Dhoni against Kane Williamson in IPL

MS Dhoni against Kane Williamson in IPL

6/6 WINS

Abdullah Hammad @abdullahhammad4 Kane Williamson Captaincy is so overrated.

There are people who get horny over his bowling changes and then go silent when he sends Markram vs spin and pooran vs pace.

Kane Williamson Captaincy is so overrated.

There are people who get horny over his bowling changes and then go silent when he sends Markram vs spin and pooran vs pace.

Imagine misusing one of the best six hitters in IPL like this

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Williamson this IPL



2(7) in chase of 210 (10.5)

16(16) 6 RPO in chase of 170 (8.5)

32(40) 4.5 RPO in chase of 155 (7.75)

57(46) 7.43 RPO in 163 (8.15)

17(16) 6.37 RPO in 176 (8.8)

3(9) 2 RPO in 152 (7.6)

16 (17) 5.64 in a chase of 72 (SRH batted at 9 RPO)

Williamson this IPL

2(7) in chase of 210 (10.5)

16(16) 6 RPO in chase of 170 (8.5)

32(40) 4.5 RPO in chase of 155 (7.75)

57(46) 7.43 RPO in 163 (8.15)

17(16) 6.37 RPO in 176 (8.8)

3(9) 2 RPO in 152 (7.6)

16 (17) 5.64 in a chase of 72 (SRH batted at 9 RPO)

5(8) when in 195/6

add Kane Williamson to the list of guys to have played a hall of shame "anchor" innings in the last couple days

I blame Kane Williamson for this defeat

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill 47(37) 7.62 RPO in a chase of 203 (10.15)



47(37) 7.62 RPO in a chase of 203 (10.15)

Not even once in a single match this IPL has Kane Williamson scored his runs at the reqd rate at the start of the innings, or at a rate higher than his team score. I can understand that he wants to anchor, but he's either getting out in

Williamson somehow gets that treatment that the biggest local legends get which stops commentators from ever questioning them. Anyone escaping tough questioning isn't right but how has he even got it in IPL

Karthik Raj @kartcric -Failed to send Pooran at 4 vs two SLAs

-Kane Williamson with a damn slow knock

-Failed to send Pooran at 4 vs two SLAs

-Kane Williamson with a damn slow knock

-Shashank Singh not getting going.

James McCaghrey @McLovinstatto SRH needed 198 in 121 balls after extras, a RRR of 9.82

Kane: 47/1 (37), RR: 7.62

Other SRH: 137/5 (84), RR: 9.79



SRH needed 198 in 121 balls after extras, a RRR of 9.82

Kane: 47/1 (37), RR: 7.62

Other SRH: 137/5 (84), RR: 9.79

Look on the brightside, Williamson's season strike rate is nearing 100, 99.49.

Williamson faced 12 of his 36 balls in this innings inside the powerplay, and yet managed only 47 chasing 203.

In a properly critical media environment Danny Morrison would have asked Williamson what on earth he was doing with the bat today. That was in incredibly clear example of a match loosing innings.

Timely reminder : Kane Williamson is a painfully average T20 batsman.

If I was Williamson I myself wouldn't have accepted 14 crores..

Williamson got Away with his bowlers bowling well and players like Tripathi , Markram scoring runs. Today the whole responsibility on the defeat should be on his head #IPL2022

Williamson trying his best to take Pooran's wicket after Markram

jä. @jattuu12



97 runs

116 balls

5 outs

83 SR



Kane Williamson in PP in #IPL2022

97 runs

116 balls

5 outs

83 SR

better than priyam garg???

Otherwise what we have seen so far this season is an approach very much like Faf's: a high risk high reward approach, where they take the entire powerplay to settle and look to accelerate around the 10th over mark, except Williamson is yet to accelerate successfully this season..

Moonchild🌙🦋 @notsodumb_ FPL Hriday @Drodcity 58(53)



58(53)

That's horrible, I'm sorry. This isn't a benefit match. Everyone else is striking at 160+

Hmmm... However, Williamson's 47(37) while chasing a massive score of 203 is very beneficial for SRH.

Kane Williamson Playing with 120 strike rate even after 12 overs on this pitch. Liability for SRH.

No, there are mistakes. Williamson being considered more valuable than Rashid Khan in T20 cricket is a calamitous blunder. So bad that it should automatically debar you from holding any positions of power in the T20 format again. Kohli and Rohit were at least financial decisions.

Again it's kane Williamson costed SRH another match. Absolutely ridiculous batting when chasing 10+ rpo. Unfit to play T20 Cricket #SRHvCSK

srh management and kane williamson lost this game for srh, but good game for rcb, need more defeats for rr and srh

Kane Williamson's dismissal was the turning point for SRH

SRH got off to a flying start thanks to in-form opener Abhishek Sharma. The southpaw took on the CSK bowlers and that gave Williamson the chance to play more freely at the other end.

The duo added 58 runs for the first wicket. But Mukesh Choudhary continued to impress for CSK as he picked up the wickets of Sharma and Rahul Tripathi off consecutive deliveries.

Aiden Markram smashed a couple of sixes off Mitchell Santner and looked in great touch. However, he couldn't time the next ball and hit it straight to deep mid-wicket.

Nicholas Pooran came out to bat with the right mindset and smoked a huge six off his second delivery. But Williamson struggled to find boundaries at the other end and perished trying to up the ante.

Shashank Singh did give some hope to SRH, but Choudhary was once again on the money and picked up two more wickets to put CSK firmly ahead. Although there were some fireworks from Pooran towards the end, Chennai held on for the win with MS Dhoni back at the helm as captain.

