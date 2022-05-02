"Painfully average T20 batter!"- SRH fans blame Kane Williamson for loss against CSK in IPL 2022

Kane Williamson couldn't quite anchor the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their chase against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. The Orange Army fell short by 13 runs in their pursuit of a steep target of 203.
While Nicholas Pooran played a fantastic knock of 64* off 33 balls, too much was left for him to do to take his team over the line. Kane Williamson had set himself up to bat till the end, but could only score 47 runs off 37 balls as SRH ended up at 189/6.
Fans on Twitter trolled Williamson as they felt it was his slow knock that cost SRH two points. Here are some of the reactions:
Kane Williamson's dismissal was the turning point for SRH
SRH got off to a flying start thanks to in-form opener Abhishek Sharma. The southpaw took on the CSK bowlers and that gave Williamson the chance to play more freely at the other end.
The duo added 58 runs for the first wicket. But Mukesh Choudhary continued to impress for CSK as he picked up the wickets of Sharma and Rahul Tripathi off consecutive deliveries.
Aiden Markram smashed a couple of sixes off Mitchell Santner and looked in great touch. However, he couldn't time the next ball and hit it straight to deep mid-wicket.
Nicholas Pooran came out to bat with the right mindset and smoked a huge six off his second delivery. But Williamson struggled to find boundaries at the other end and perished trying to up the ante.
Shashank Singh did give some hope to SRH, but Choudhary was once again on the money and picked up two more wickets to put CSK firmly ahead. Although there were some fireworks from Pooran towards the end, Chennai held on for the win with MS Dhoni back at the helm as captain.