PBKS playing 11 from the last time they played a Qualifier 2 match before IPL 2025 - where are they now?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) made only their third playoffs appearance in IPL history this year. Unfortunately, the Shreyas Iyer-led side faced a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1. They will now have to beat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to reach the final.

The last time PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) played Qualifier 2 was against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2014 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, Punjab were off to a great start with openers Virender Sehwag and Manan Vohra (34). Sehwag went on to smash 122 off 58, while David Miller (38) was a significant contributor to boost the team’s score to 226. Ashish Nehra scalped two wickets for CSK.

In response, the Super Kings were off to a dismal start, but Suresh Raina’s sensational knock of 87 off 25 balls kept them in the hunt. In the end, MS Dhoni (42) did well, but CSK lost the game by 24 runs. Parwinder Awana bagged two wickets for Punjab.

On that note, let’s take a look at what the PBKS XI from this game are up to in their lives right now.

Top-order: Virender Sehwag, Manan Vohra, Glenn Maxwell

Virender Sehwag launched an assault against the CSK bowling unit, scoring a blistering century to power Punjab to a mammoth total. Sehwag currently serves as a commentator and analyst for various media houses.

Manan Vohra contributed 34 and played a good hand in Punjab getting off to an impressive start. Vohra currently plays for Chandigarh in domestic cricket.

Glenn Maxwell scored 13 off six, and conceded four runs off one over. He is a permanent fixture in Australia's limited-overs teams, and played for Punjab in IPL 2025, before being ruled out due to an injury.

Middle-order: David Miller, George Bailey, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel

David Miller slammed 38 off 19 against CSK, which pushed PBKS’ score past 200. He is a key part of South Africa's limited-overs side and represented Lucknow Super Giants in IPL.

Although captain George Bailey was dismissed for one in this game, he led the side exceptionally well to take them to the final. Bailey is currently the Chairman of Selectors of the Australia men’s team.

Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed for six off four in this game. The keeper-batter retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year.

Axar Patel conceded 23 runs off his four overs and took one wicket. The veteran all-rounder captained the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Bowlers: Mitchell Johnson, Karanveer Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Parvinder Awana

Mitchell Johnson gave away 44 runs off his four overs, while taking a single wicket. He currently works as a commentator.

Karanveer Singh conceded 32 runs off his four overs. He last played competitive cricket for Chandigarh in 2019.

Sandeep Sharma took a solitary wicket, while giving away 32 runs off three overs. He played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, before being ruled out due to an injury.

Parwinder Awana leaked 59 runs off his four overs, but managed to take two wickets. He currently takes part in the leagues dedicated to former cricketers.

