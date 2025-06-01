PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 ft. Yuzvendra Chahal & Kyle Jamieson

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The encounter will see one of the two teams book their berth against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the summit clash.
Punjab are on the back of a thrashing at the hands of RCB in Qualifier 1. Their batting came undone, and they might have a couple of questions regarding their ideal approach. The Kings might also ponder a change or two, especially if one of their key bowlers is adjudged fit for the contest.
PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.
On that note, here is PBKS' predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Priyansh Arya
Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have opened the batting for PBKS throughout IPL 2025, and there's no scope for change in this department. The aggressive duo will need to find the right balance between attack and defense in Qualifier 2, where they are bound to be tested by MI's bowling might.
Middle Order: Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai
Josh Inglis, who played a magical knock in the last league game against MI, is expected to bat at No. 3. He will be followed by Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh in the batting order.
The fast-bowling all-rounder duo of Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai will round off the middle order. With PBKS appearing a bit thin in the bowling department, Stoinis and Omarzai chipping in with a few important overs could go a long way.
Lower Order: Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kyle Jamieson asked some questions of the RCB batters in Qualifier 1 and could retain his place in the side against MI. He will be partnered by Arshdeep Singh in the pace attack.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been out of the last few games with a wrist issue but has reportedly been bowling a good amount of deliveries in the practice nets. The leg-spinner could re-enter the fray for this must-win game.
Impact Player Options - Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak
PBKS will probably choose between Harpreet Brar and Vyshak Vijaykumar to be the impact sub, with the former being the frontrunner thanks to the number of right-handers in the MI side.
