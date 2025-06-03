PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for the IPL 2025 Final ft. Harpreet Brar & Yuzvendra Chahal

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Shreyas Iyer and Co. are on the back of an incredible run-chase against the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Punjab will continue to be without Marco Jansen and might consider a change or two to their side. One of their star spinners is dealing with a wrist injury and wasn't at full fitness in the previous game, so they might be forced to tweak their team combination slightly.
PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.
On that note, here is PBKS' predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for the IPL 2025 Final.
Openers: Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Priyansh Arya
PBKS' openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, will have their task cut out for them against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood. They will need to get their team off to a rapid start in the powerplay, and at the same time, can't put themselves in the hole they got into in Qualifier 1.
Middle Order: Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai
PBKS aren't expected to make any changes to their middle order. Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh form the Indian backbone, while Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai add some overseas pedigree and power to the mix.
Shreyas will need to be wary against Hazlewood, who seems to have his number. Inglis and Stoinis, who have appeared to be in decent form, will need to survive the RCB spin tandem of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma.
Lower Order: Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh will take the new ball, with Yuzvendra Chahal likely to retain his place as the frontline spinner despite not being fully fit. Chahal's wicket-taking threat in the middle overs could dictate the course of the game.
Impact Player Options - Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Vijaykumar Vyshak has done decently as the supporting pace option, but having a left-arm spinner in their ranks might do PBKS a world of good against RCB. Harpreet Brar, who missed out on the Qualifier 2 clash against MI, could return to the fray in the final. This is a tough call, and Chahal's fitness might be decisive.
