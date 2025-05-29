PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 ft. Azmatullah Omarzai & Yuzvendra Chahal

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will battle it out against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The encounter will see one of the two teams, who have never touched the IPL trophy before, enter the summit clash.

PBKS have been one of the teams to watch out for in IPL 2025 and were the first team to officially seal a top-two berth. Led astutely by Shreyas Iyer, the Kings seem all set to seriously challenge the in-form Royal Challengers. Punjab, however, will be without Marco Jansen, who has left for international duties.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

On that note, here is PBKS' predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Priyansh Arya

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

PBKS have stuck with the same opening combination throughout IPL 2025. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have played an exciting brand of cricket in the tournament and will hope to replicate the same partnership in Qualifier 1. Countering Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar won't be an easy task for the uncapped duo.

Middle Order: Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Azmatullah Omarzai could replace Marco Jansen. The like-for-like replacement will give PBKS the equivalent powerplay bowling and batting depth offered by the South African.

The rest of the PBKS middle order will wear a similar look. Captain Shreyas Iyer will want to correct his indifferent record in Mullanpur, while Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis will also have important roles to play in the batting lineup.

Josh Inglis, who was in red-hot form in the game that sealed a top-two berth, will be vital to Punjab's hopes.

Lower Order: Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Kyle Jamieson could be replaced by Xavier Bartlett, but PBKS might want a tall bowler to extract more bounce from the New Chandigarh surface. Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack, while Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to be back from the wrist injury that kept him out of the last two matches.

Impact Player Options - Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

RCB have a slew of right-handers, so Harpreet Brar is the clear frontrunner to be part of the playing XII. If the surface doesn't have anything in it for the spinners, Vijaykumar Vyshak could be preferred for his death-bowling ability against his former franchise. Brar, however, is virtually guaranteed to feature.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More