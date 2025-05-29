PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 ft. Azmatullah Omarzai & Yuzvendra Chahal

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will battle it out against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The encounter will see one of the two teams, who have never touched the IPL trophy before, enter the summit clash.
PBKS have been one of the teams to watch out for in IPL 2025 and were the first team to officially seal a top-two berth. Led astutely by Shreyas Iyer, the Kings seem all set to seriously challenge the in-form Royal Challengers. Punjab, however, will be without Marco Jansen, who has left for international duties.
PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.
On that note, here is PBKS' predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Priyansh Arya
PBKS have stuck with the same opening combination throughout IPL 2025. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have played an exciting brand of cricket in the tournament and will hope to replicate the same partnership in Qualifier 1. Countering Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar won't be an easy task for the uncapped duo.
Middle Order: Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai
Azmatullah Omarzai could replace Marco Jansen. The like-for-like replacement will give PBKS the equivalent powerplay bowling and batting depth offered by the South African.
The rest of the PBKS middle order will wear a similar look. Captain Shreyas Iyer will want to correct his indifferent record in Mullanpur, while Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis will also have important roles to play in the batting lineup.
Josh Inglis, who was in red-hot form in the game that sealed a top-two berth, will be vital to Punjab's hopes.
Lower Order: Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kyle Jamieson could be replaced by Xavier Bartlett, but PBKS might want a tall bowler to extract more bounce from the New Chandigarh surface. Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack, while Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to be back from the wrist injury that kept him out of the last two matches.
Impact Player Options - Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak
RCB have a slew of right-handers, so Harpreet Brar is the clear frontrunner to be part of the playing XII. If the surface doesn't have anything in it for the spinners, Vijaykumar Vyshak could be preferred for his death-bowling ability against his former franchise. Brar, however, is virtually guaranteed to feature.
