PBKS v CSK, IPL 2021: PBKS' predicted playing XI

Match 8 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

PBKS got off to a good start in IPL 2021 with a win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), although the game went down to the wire. Arshdeep Singh held his nerve in the final over after superb fifties from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda to clinch a narrow 4-run win for his team.

PBKS will want to keep their winning combination intact, so they may not make too many changes to their playing XI.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Here is PBKS' predicted playing XI for their game against CSK.

Openers: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal

KL Rahul showed that he hasn't missed a beat since IPL 2020 in the first game against RR. The PBKS skipper started off slowly like he usually does, but stroked the ball to all corners of the ground to finish on 91. He will want to continue from where he left off.

Mayank Agarwal too looked in good nick against RR, before a rash shot saw him nick off for 14. He will want to make the most of the first leg of the tournament, which PBKS play on high-scoring grounds.

Advertisement

Middle Order: Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle wasn't in greatly impressive form during the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, but he stepped up his game against RR. Hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes, The Universe Boss imparted some momentum into the PBKS innings during the middle overs. He will be crucial to the team's fortunes once again.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of PBKS' first game of the IPL 2021 season, Deepak Hooda walked in at No. 4 and stamped his presence on the game with a 28-ball 64. The Baroda man seems highly motivated to overcome his domestic setbacks, and has the backing of the team management.

Pooran lasted only one ball in the match against RR, but he is another player in good nick. Shahrukh Khan, meanwhile, will eye an opportunity to spend some time in the middle.

All-rounder: Jhye Richardson

Advertisement

Jhye Richardson

Although he went for 55 runs in his 4 overs, Jhye Richardson showed promise against RR. He castled dangerman Jos Buttler with a beautifully disguised slower yorker, and even smashed a six towards the end of the PBKS innings that proved to be invaluable. The 14-crore signing will want to bowl a more economical spell this time.

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin

Mohammed Shami

Another Aussie pacer who was expensive, Riley Meredith redemeed himself by bowling a splendid penultimate over for just 8 runs. The big quick has the express pace and bounce to trouble the CSK batsmen, although he needs to be more consistent with his lengths.

Mohammed Shami returned from injury against RR and bowled an incisive spell, dismissing Ben Stokes and Riyan Parag. The Indian speedster will be supported by young Arshdeep Singh, who showed great nerve under pressure and picked up three wickets.

Advertisement

Murugan Ashwin had an indifferent outing in the previous game, and Ravi Bishnoi is breathing down his neck from the sidelines. The experienced leg-spinner will be given at least another opportunity - one he'll have to make the most of.