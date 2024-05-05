PBKS vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 53 of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

This will be the first match of a double-header. PBKS have four wins and six losses from 10 matches, while CSK have five wins and as many defeats from 10 games.

The two sides also clashed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1, with Punjab registering a thumping seven-wicket triumph. Bowling first after winning the toss, Punjab Kings did a good job, restricting Chennai Super Kings to 162-7 as spinners Harpreet Brar (2-17) and Rahul Chahar (2-16) stifled the opposition's charge.

In their chase, PBKS got home in 17.5 overs, courtesy of good knocks from Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30) and Rilee Rossouw (43 off 23). Shashank Singh (25*) and Sam Curran (26*) also combined to put the finishing touches to the innings.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings have met 29 times in the IPL, with PBKS winning 14 matches and CSK 15. As mentioned above, Punjab thumped Chennai by seven wickets when they met earlier this month.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 29

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 14

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

PBKS' head-to-head record vs CSK in home matches

The PCA Stadium in Mohali earlier served as Punjab Kings' home ground in the IPL.

However, Sunday's clash will be in Dharamsala. If we look at PBKS' head-to-head record against CSK in home matches, they have played six matches and won three. Chennai have emerged victorious in the other three.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 3

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

matches

Punjab have a terrific record against Chennai in recent IPL matches. In fact, they have won the last five clashes played against CSK. Chennai's last victory over Punjab in the IPL came in April 2021.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings games:

PBKS (163/3) beat CSK (162/7) by 7 wickets, May 1, 2024

PBKS (201/6) beat CSK (200/4) by 4 wickets, April 30, 2023

PBKS (187/4) beat CSK (176/6) by 11 runs, April 25, 2022

PBKS (180/8) beat CSK (126) by 54 runs, April 3, 2022

PBKS (139/4) beat CSK (134/6) by 6 wickets, October 7, 2021

