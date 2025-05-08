  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 08, 2025 06:35 IST
Can Punjab Kings win the game in Dharamsala? (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Can Punjab Kings win the game in Dharamsala? (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play an important match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on the road to the IPL 2025 playoffs on Thursday, May 8. If PBKS win the game, they will touch the 17-point mark, which will almost seal a place for them in the next round of the competition.

Ad

On the other hand, if DC win, they will reach 15 points, the same as PBKS' current tally. A defeat for DC will significantly reduce their chances of finishing in the Top 4.

Ahead of the clash between DC and PBKS in Dharamsala, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, and other details to know about this IPL 2025 fixture.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 58, Indian Premier League 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The wicket in Dharamsala has been phenomenal for batting. The last few matches at this stadium have been run-fests, and a batter-friendly deck will likely be on offer for the upcoming fixture as well.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

The sky will be clear with periodic clouds during the match hours at the HPCA Stadium on May 8. The temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius, with the probability of rain being 0%.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Impact Player), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.

Delhi Capitals

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (Impact Player), KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications