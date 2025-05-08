PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play an important match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on the road to the IPL 2025 playoffs on Thursday, May 8. If PBKS win the game, they will touch the 17-point mark, which will almost seal a place for them in the next round of the competition.

Ad

On the other hand, if DC win, they will reach 15 points, the same as PBKS' current tally. A defeat for DC will significantly reduce their chances of finishing in the Top 4.

Ahead of the clash between DC and PBKS in Dharamsala, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, and other details to know about this IPL 2025 fixture.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 58, Indian Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The wicket in Dharamsala has been phenomenal for batting. The last few matches at this stadium have been run-fests, and a batter-friendly deck will likely be on offer for the upcoming fixture as well.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

The sky will be clear with periodic clouds during the match hours at the HPCA Stadium on May 8. The temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius, with the probability of rain being 0%.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Impact Player), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.

Delhi Capitals

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (Impact Player), KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More