PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play an important match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on the road to the IPL 2025 playoffs on Thursday, May 8. If PBKS win the game, they will touch the 17-point mark, which will almost seal a place for them in the next round of the competition.
On the other hand, if DC win, they will reach 15 points, the same as PBKS' current tally. A defeat for DC will significantly reduce their chances of finishing in the Top 4.
Ahead of the clash between DC and PBKS in Dharamsala, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, and other details to know about this IPL 2025 fixture.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details
Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 58, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals pitch report
The wicket in Dharamsala has been phenomenal for batting. The last few matches at this stadium have been run-fests, and a batter-friendly deck will likely be on offer for the upcoming fixture as well.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast
The sky will be clear with periodic clouds during the match hours at the HPCA Stadium on May 8. The temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius, with the probability of rain being 0%.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Impact Player), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (Impact Player), KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS