PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their penultimate league match of IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, May 24, in Jaipur. A win against DC will take PBKS to the top of the standings.
The Kings have earned 17 points thus far in the league stage. If they win their remaining two league games, they will finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. On the other hand, DC have already been eliminated and will play for pride.
Before the battle between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals begins, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this contest.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details
Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 66, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Saturday, May 24, 7:30 pm IST.
Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals pitch report
Although this is a home match for the Punjab Kings, the venue for the game is Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The pitch in Jaipur has been excellent for batting, and a high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast
The sky will remain clear in Jaipur during the match hours between PBKS and DC on May 24. Temperature is expected to range around 36 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels being around 30%.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar (Impact Player) and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi Capitals
Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Sediqullah Atal (Impact Player), Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan and Kuldeep Yadav..
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
