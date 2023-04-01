PBKS vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

Mohali will play host to the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today in IPL 2023. It is the first afternoon match of the season, and fans should expect a high-scoring contest between the two teams.

Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings' captain for this season, while Nitish Rana will lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. The two new skippers will be keen to start their stints on a winning note.

Ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders lead Punjab Kings by 20-10 in their head-to-head record in IPL matches. Both teams have participated in all IPL seasons played so far and competed against each other 30 times. KKR have dominated against PBKS, winning 20 out of 30 games.

KKR and PBKS met only once in IPL 2022, where the Knight Riders recorded a comfortable six-wicket win. Umesh Yadav's four-wicket haul helped KKR restrict PBKS to 137. In reply, Andre Russell's 31-ball 70* guided KKR home in 14.3 overs.

Here is a summary of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 10

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 20

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

PBKS vs KKR head-to-head record in Mohali

Kolkata Knight Riders have a 4-3 lead in their head-to-head record against Punjab Kings at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The two franchises have battled seven times on this ground, with the home team emerging victorious only thrice.

The last time Mohali hosted a match between KKR and PBKS was in 2019. KKR won that match by seven wickets, riding on Shubman Gill's half-century.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 3

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have won three out of the last five matches against Punjab Kings. The two franchises have not been able to record back-to-back wins against each other since 2020.

Punjab Kings will start as favorites to win this match because of their home advantage. Moreover, KKR's new skipper Nitish Rana has never captained an IPL match before.

Here's a summary of the last five battles between the two teams:

KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, April 1, 2022. PBKS (168/5) beat KKR (165/7) by 5 wickets, October 1, 2021. KKR (126/5) beat PBKS (123/9) by 5 wickets, April 26, 2021. PBKS (150/2) beat KKR (149/9) by 8 wickets, October 26, 2020. KKR (164/6) beat PBKS (162/5) by 2 runs, October 10, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes