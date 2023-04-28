PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch history and IPL records

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to cross swords with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 38 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Both franchises will enter the match after a five-day break. While LSG faced a surprising defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game at home, Punjab defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) away from home.

Before the game between PBKS and LSG starts in Mohali, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali IPL records & stats

PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali [IPLT20]

The pitch in Mohali assists both the fast bowlers and the batters. The previous game here was a day game where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 174/4. However, in reply, Punjab lost early wickets as RCB bowlers found enough help off the surface to restrict the hosts to only 150 in the second innings.

With the upcoming PBKS vs LSG game being an evening contest, pacers might fancy their chances with the new ball once again.

Here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by the PCA IS Bindra Stadium:

IPL matches played: 58

Matches won by teams batting first: 26

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 120* - Paul Valthaty (PBKS) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Best bowling figures: 5/25 - Dimitri Mascarenhas (PBKS) vs. Pune Warriors, 2012

Highest team score: 240/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings, 2008

Lowest team score: 67 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2017

Average first-innings score: 166

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch report

The conditions at this venue generally help the batters and the pace bowlers. Out of 58 games played here, teams batting second have won 32 times, meaning that the team winning the toss might once opt to field.

The pitch report for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023 will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, last IPL match

RCB's stand-in captain Virat Kohli at Mohali [IPLT20]

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Punjab Kings by 24 runs in the last game played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

A brilliant opening stand of 137 runs between Virat Kohli (59) and Faf du Plessis (84) led RCB to a first innings score of 174/4. Harpreet Brar took two wickets for PBKS.

In their chase, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular junctures and could only make 150 before getting bundled out inside 18.2 overs. Mohammed Siraj stole the show with his career-best figures of 4/21.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/7 (Faf du Plessis 84, Harpreet Brar 2/31) beat Punjab Kings 150/10 (Prabhsimran Singh 46, Mohammed Siraj 4/21)

