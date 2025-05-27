PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Jaipur to become the new table toppers of IPL 2025 on Monday. The Kings have also locked their place in the Qualifier 1 match of the playoffs by defeating the Mumbai-based franchise.

Australian batter Josh Inglis stunned the Mumbai Indians by playing a knock of 73 runs from 42 deliveries for the Punjab Kings. Inglis smashed nine fours and three sixes to help PBKS chase down a 185-run target in 17.3 overs.

Earlier in the match, Suryakumar Yadav's 57-run knock guided the Mumbai Indians to 184/7 in their 20 overs. Here's a glance at the scorecard, top stats, and records coming out from the clash between PBKS and MI in IPL 2025.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

Jasprit Bumrah was the only Mumbai Indians player to win an award at the post-match presentation ceremony of the 69th match of IPL 2025. The right-arm fast bowler received a sapling for bowling the most dot deliveries in the match against the Punjab Kings.

Josh Inglis swept a majority of the awards at the post-match presentation, and his teammate Priyansh Arya also won one award. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Priyansh Arya (Strike rate of 177.14)

Super Sixes of the Match: Josh Inglis (3 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Josh Inglis

Most Fours in the Match: Josh Inglis (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

Player of the Match: Josh Inglis (73 off 42 balls).

PBKS vs MI scorecard

Mumbai Indians scored 184/7 in their 20 overs, riding on Suryakumar Yadav's 39-ball 57. Yadav hit six fours and two sixes during his knock in the middle. Captain Hardik Pandya played an impressive knock of 26 runs from 15 balls. Meanwhile, Naman Dhir chipped in with a handy cameo of 20 runs off 12 deliveries.

Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vyshak Vijaykumar bagged two wickets each for the Punjab Kings. Harpreet Brar bagged one wicket, while Kyle Jamieson returned wicketless.

Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya whacked a half-century each for the Punjab Kings. Inglis top-scored by aggregating 73 runs off 42 deliveries. Arya supported him to perfection by scoring 62 runs from 35 balls. Their fifties lifted PBKS to 187/3 in 18.3 overs.

Mitchell Santner emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/41 in four overs. Jasprit Bumrah bowled an economical spell of 1/23, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match

Josh Inglis won his first-ever IPL Man of the Match award during the clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Here are some other top stats coming out from the game hosted by Jaipur:

Suryakumar Yadav has created a new record for the most consecutive scores of 25 or more in an IPL season by recording 14 consecutive scores of 25 or more. Suryakumar Yadav (640 runs) broke Sachin Tendulkar's record (618 runs) for the most runs by a MI player in a single IPL season.

