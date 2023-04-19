PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host this game.

Punjab Kings got back to winning ways in their last game. After winning the first two matches of the competition, they lost the next two. They subsequently beat the Lucknow Super Giants in their fifth game in a hard-fought contest.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran picked up three wickets as the Super Giants were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs. Sikandar Raza scored a brilliant 57 and a solid cameo from Shahrukh Khan (23* off 10 balls) helped them chase down the total with three balls to spare.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are struggling in this edition of the IPL. They have played five games so far, managing to win only two of those. They beat the Delhi Capitals in their fourth game but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in their last outing.

The bowlers struggled mightily as the Super Kings posted a mammoth 226 on the board. Chasing it, Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (76) hit fifties, but lacked support from the other batters as they finished their innings on 218/8 to lose the game by eight runs.

RCB will have to fire in unison in their next game in order to register their third win of the competition.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details:

Match: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 27, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 20 2023, Thursday, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is a balanced track. The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. The slower deliveries will be effective on this surface and spinners are expected to play a major role while bowling there.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mohali are expected to hover between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius. There is a 40% chance of rain on Thursday.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan is expected to get back in the side and lead the team after missing out on the last game. He will come in place of Atharva Taide.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Josh Hazlewood has joined the RCB camp and we may see him replace Wayne Parnell to solve the death-overs issues. Karn Sharma is likely to come in place of Vijaykumar Vyshak as well.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction

Punjab Kings will be high on confidence after their last win and will be eager to continue their winning momentum. With the home crowd backing them, they have the edge over the struggling RCB in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win Match 27 of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

