PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch history and T20 records

HPCA Stadium will host the IPL 2024 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight. It will be the last home match of the season for PBKS, who have had a disastrous home record in IPL 2024.

RCB will fancy their chances of a win, having won their last two away encounters against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad. A win can take RCB closer to the top four.

Here's a look at the pitch history and IPL records of the stadium in Dharamsala ahead of the PBKS vs RCB match.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala IPL records

Teams batting first have won close to 60 percent of matches in Dharamsala. The captain winning the toss might be tempted to bat first tonight. Even the last game at the venue ended in favor of the team batting first.

Here is a list of some other important numbers from the 12 IPL games hosted by Dharamsala:

IPL matches played: 12

Won by teams batting first: 7

Won by teams batting second: 5

Highest total: 232/2 - PBKS vs RCB, 2011

Lowest total: 116 - PBKS vs DC, 2011

Highest individual score: 106 - Adam Gilchrist (PBKS) vs RCB, 2011

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Amit Mishra (DC) vs PBKS, 2011

Highest successful run-chase: 178/5 - DC vs PBKS, 2010

Average first-innings score: 179

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch report

The PBKS vs RCB pitch report will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss. Spinners and medium pacers enjoyed bowling on the hybrid surface in Dharamsala last Sunday afternoon.

However, the upcoming match will take place in the evening. It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays under the lights.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs in the last IPL game at the venue. Three-wicket hauls from Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel helped PBKS keep CSK down to 167/9. In response, PBKS managed 139/9 in 20 overs.

Batters hit 10 sixes in that PBKS vs CSK contest. Eighteen wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners taking seven of them. Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: CSK 167/9 (Ravindra Jadeja 43, Rahul Chahar 3/23) beat PBKS 139/9 (Prabhsimran Singh 30, Ravindra Jadeja 3/20) by 28 runs.

