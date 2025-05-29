PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings lost the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets on May 29. Despite having the home advantage in New Chandigarh, the Kings lost against the Royal Challengers in a lopsided manner.

Ad

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and decided to bowl first at the New PCA Stadium. The decision worked in his team's favor as RCB bowled PBKS out for just 101 runs. Later in the match, RCB chased down the 102-run target with 60 balls to spare.

It was one of the most lopsided matches in IPL playoffs history. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats coming out from the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.

Ad

Trending

List of all award winners in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma won the Man of the Match award for his excellent bowling performance in the first innings. Suyash returned with dreamy figures of 3/17 in three overs during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against the Punjab Kings.

The leg-spinner scalped the wickets of Shashank Singh, Musheer Khan, and Marcus Stoinis to push the Kings on the backfoot. Sharma also won the award for the most dot balls and most fantasy points in the match. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Ad

Super Striker of the Match: Phil Salt (Strike rate of 207.41)

Super Sixes of the Match: Phil Salt (3 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Suyash Sharma

Most Fours in the Match: Phil Salt (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Suyash Sharma

Player of the Match: Suyash Sharma (3/17).

PBKS vs RCB scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marcus Stoinis was the only Punjab Kings batter to score more than 25 runs in the Qualifier 1 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Stoinis aggregated 26 runs before losing his wicket to Suyash Sharma. Captain Shreyas Iyer failed on the big stage as he got out for just two runs.

Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma bagged three wickets each for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Yash Dayal accounted for two wickets, while Romario Shepherd and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a wicket each.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Salt's unbeaten half-century guided the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the 102-run target in just 60 balls. Salt whacked six fours and three maximums to make the run-chase easy for RCB. Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Mayank Agarwal contributed their bit as well to help RCB win.

Kyle Jamieson bowled a wicket maiden, but that was the only high point of PBKS' bowling. The other bowlers let the fans in New Chandigarh down with their disappointing performance.

Ad

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

Punjab Kings suffered the biggest defeat by balls left in IPL playoffs history in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. Here are some other stats coming out from the contest between PBKS and RCB:

Suyash Sharma won his 1st ever Man of the Match in IPL history. This is the 15th consecutive time since IPL 2011 that the team that finished 2nd in the points table qualified for the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More