PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh pitch history and T20 records

The much-awaited Qualifier 1 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will happen on May 29 at the New PCA Stadium. This is the first time New Chandigarh will host the IPL playoffs.

Initially, this match was supposed to happen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. However, BCCI later moved it to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh because of the rain forecast in Hyderabad.

Before New Chandigarh hosts the playoff game, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and IPL stats.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh IPL records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the last IPL game hosted by this stadium. RCB will be keen to replicate that performance and record another win against PBKS.

Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous IPL games played in New Chandigarh:

IPL matches played: 9

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 4

Highest individual score: 103 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025

Best bowling figures: 4/28 - Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2025

Highest team total: 219/6 - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025

Lowest team total: 95 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Average first innings score: 170.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never lost an IPL match at this venue before. They will aim to maintain their record. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will try to avenge their previous defeat against RCB.

The pitch report will be broadcast live from New Chandigarh before the toss happens. Generally, the pitch favors batters and slower bowlers.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the last IPL game hosted by this ground on April 20, 2025. Spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma bagged two wickets each for RCB to help them restrict PBKS to 157/6 in 20 overs.

In response, half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli guided RCB to 159/3 with seven balls remaining. Here is a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: RCB 159/3 (Virat Kohli 73*, Arshdeep Singh 1/26) beat PBKS 157/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 33, Krunal Pandya 2/25) by 7 wickets.

