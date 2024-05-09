PBKS vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

It took them some time, probably too much time, to get off the blocks in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). But the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have found a way to stitch together three wins on the trot to lift themselves off the bottom of the points table and keep themselves in the playoff race, mathematically at least.

RCB will be up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are languishing below them in eighth place. Both teams have had ugly campaigns so far, but the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will add some beauty to a contest that has had a storied history over the last few years in the IPL.

During the reverse fixture, Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror took advantage of some terrible death bowling from PBKS to take RCB to a memorable win in front of their home crowd. After that, Bengaluru went on a terrible losing spree, before finding their feet in the recent past.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have meandered along since then, with Shikhar Dhawan dealing with a suspicious injury. Despite constant reports that the regular PBKS skipper will be available for the next game, Sam Curran has been seen at the toss for a sustained period now.

Nevertheless, there's enough talent in both teams to guarantee a spicy contest. Can RCB keep their momentum going? Or will PBKS ensure that a second team is eliminated from IPL 2024?

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Win Probability: Bengaluru have momentum on their side

RCB have turned up as the best versions of themselves lately. Their combination, which features four overseas batters in the top six, seems to be working. Faf du Plessis and company have also found the right personnel in the bowling department, relying on canny operators and part-time options to get through their overs.

PBKS have dished out a couple of memorable performances, too. They notched up the highest run-chase in T20 history before upsetting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, with Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh playing vital roles at the top of the order in both games.

However, despite the relative strength of their pace attack on paper, Punjab will start this game as the underdogs. Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar have bowled well over the last two games, and Harshal Patel has found his rhythm, but Bengaluru have the tools to counter those styles of bowling.

On the whole, RCB seem to have more bases covered. PBKS are heavily reliant on Bairstow to take them to a win, and while the Englishman has a good record against the three-time finalists, expecting him to single-handedly come up trumps is a tough ask.

A close contest should be on the cards, with Du Plessis and Co. likely to take two points.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 58 of IPL 2024.

