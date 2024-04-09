PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 9, 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 9.

Both Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad are having a similar season, winning two out of four games. While SRH are fifth, the Kings are just below them with an inferior net run rate.

Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their last game, courtesy of a match-winning knock from Shashank Singh (61*) backed by Ashutosh Sharma’s 31(17).

On the other hand, SunRisers secured a six-wicket win over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter. Aiden Markram scored a fifty, while Abhishek Sharma was named the Player of the Match for his 12-ball 37-run knock, which featured seven boundaries.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming PBKS vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Shahbaz Ahmed (SRH) - 6.5 credits

Shahbaz Ahmed of SRH (Credits: IPL)

Left-handed bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been impressive in the last three games for the SunRisers Hyderabad. He has scored 56 runs and also took three wickets with the ball.

Shahbaz has scored 30 runs and claimed three wickets in five matches against PBKS. He has also been effective with the bat at Mullanpur, scoring 42 runs in two SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) matches.

#2 Harshal Patel (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Harshal Patel in action (Credit: IPL)

Harshal Patel has been an expensive bowler for Punjab Kings. However, he has managed to scalp four wickets in four matches, including two at the same venue.

Harshal also has a decent track record against PBKS, securing 10 wickets in 11 matches, including eight wickets in the last five games.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 8.0 credits

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (right) and team celebrating his wicket (Credits: IPL)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his first wicket of the season in the previous game after going wicketless in the first three games. He is expected to grab a couple of wickets in the upcoming game as he possesses a fine record against Punjab Kings.

Bhuvneshwar has claimed 27 wickets in 19 matches against PBKS. Additionally, he has bagged six wickets in the last five games, including a three-wicket haul.

