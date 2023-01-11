Picking the combined CSK and GT 11 for IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, winning four titles. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) were introduced in the last season of the tournament.

They are led by MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya respectively. Both have been among the best finishers of all time in the IPL and are astute captains too. Hardik has picked Dhoni's brain over the years, learning how to ply both the trades at both the IPL and international level.

They have helped their respective franchises win the IPL trophy, with Pandya's GT currently being the defending champions. On that note, here is a look at a combined CSK & GT playing XI from the squads for the upcoming IPL season.

Openers: Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill

England Test captain Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill would be best suited to open the innings in such a playing XI. Both the batters have a strong base against quality fast bowling and are technically sound when facing the spinners.

Stokes can utilize the field restrictions better than other opening options from both squads. His record as an opener in the IPL is excellent - 296 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of over 140.

Gill was impressive in Gujarat's title-winning campaign last season. On a personal level, it was the best performance of his IPL career. He scored 483 runs in 16 innings at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 132, playing predominantly on bowler-friendly pitches.

Middle order: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk)

The team has a dynamic middle-order, with the right blend of spin and pace hitters. They will have the advantage of three left-handers and two right-handers, allowing them to counter the matchups by the opposition teams.

Moeen and Pandya can take on the spinners, while Miller and Jadeja can attack the fast bowlers in the death overs. The following are the individual stats of each player in the last 3 IPL seasons.

Moeen Ali: 613 runs | 22.70 average | 135.32 strike rate

Hardik Pandya: 895 runs | 31.96 average | 139.84 strike rate

David Miller: 605 runs | 46.54 average | 134.44 strike rate

Ravindra Jadeja: 575 runs | 41.07 average | 147.81 strike rate

MS Dhoni: 546 runs | 24.82 average | 116.92 strike rate

Unequivocally, the team will be captained by MS Dhoni. Although he has significantly declined as a batter, he walks into the playing XI because of the value he adds as a keeper and tactician. He led CSK to the title in IPL 2021 - a team that was not the strongest on paper. Hardik Pandya would be the perfect deputy to the CSK skipper.

The team has good batting depth with Rashid Khan at number 8 - someone who has played several match-winning knocks in the format. Chahar and Mavi have proven to be good lower-order batters.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Shami

The bowling attack has a good mix of quality spin and pace, making it suitable for most conditions across the country. It also possesses great depth with eight bowling options. It is often said that a bowling attack is as good as the weakest link. Hardik, Moeen, Jadeja, and Stokes are fairly decent T20 bowlers in favorable conditions, even if we do not take their primary skills into consideration.

Rashid Khan is arguably one of the greatest spinners of all time in the history of T20 cricket. The wrist-spinner won his first IPL trophy last season with the Titans, taking 19 wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.6 runs per over. Left-arm orthodox Jadeja and right-arm off-spinner Moeen will give the spin department a lot more variety.

The team has a solid Indian fast-bowling core, particularly in the powerplay overs. All three bowlers can get the ball to move early on in the innings. The addition of Stokes and Pandya is a massive bonus, giving the captain the luxury of rotating his bowlers according to opposition matchups. However, death bowling might be a genuine aspect to worry about.

