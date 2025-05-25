Picking a combined GT-CSK playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed 

Ad

The Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final afternoon contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 25. The Shubman Gill-led side need a win to cement a spot in the top two, while the Men in Yellow need a convincing triumph to avoid the wooden spoon and finish their campaign on a high.

GT have a solid record at home, but have lost two high-scoring matches at the venue. They recorded a 33-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their recent clash, where the top order slightly wobbled, potentially ominous signs heading into the playoffs.

CSK, on the other hand, recorded a tame loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) after the tournament's resumption, where nearly all of their troubles in the season reflected once again. Poor opening partnerships, lack of bowling options in the powerplay, and woeful form of some of the key players, have plagued the side consistently, depriving them of the momentum that they craved.

On that note, let us take a look at the combined GT-CSK playing 11 with impact sub ahead of the IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad.

Top Order: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler (WK)

GT and CSK have had top orders of vastly contrasting fortunes. On one hand, there is the well-oiled GT trio of Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler, who have been nearly flawless the entire season. All three of them have breezed past the 500-run mark already, with the openers also embroiled in a race for the Orange Cap.

CSK, on the other hand, have constantly chopped and changed their combination, and still do not have as much clarity as they would like. Ayush Mhatre has been promising since making his debut, but he fails to match the run-scoring appetite of the GT trio. Devon Conway has had a poor season, while it is still early to judge Urvil Patel.

This will be the last time that GT's trio features together this season, as Jos Buttler is unavailable for the playoffs. The wicket-keeper batter has been called up by the England national team for their upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies. Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis replaces him for the playoffs.

Middle Order: Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube

Different fortunes for the top-order, directly correlate to a contrast in the middle order's roles. GT's middle order has not been tested too often, but to their credit, they have played their roles when needed, most of all Sherfane Rutherford.

The Caribbean left-handed batter has taken the baton from the top order, scoring some crucial cameos. His ability to play across multiple gears according to the situation makes him the ideal link between the top order and the finishers that follow him in the batting order.

For CSK, Dewald Brevis has been a breath of fresh air, taking some serious initiative in the middle overs. Effective in taking down both pace and spin in the crucial phase, the South African boasts a strike rate of 164.71 for the season so far.

Shivam Dube has looked a bit out of sorts batting well down the order than usual, with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin being promoted in recent matches. However, the explosive left-handed batter has been among the runs in recent games, and will be on the lookout to end the season on a high.

Lower Order: Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

The leading wicket-taker among spinners, Noor Ahmad, and powerplay expert Khaleel Ahmed have largely carried CSK's bowling all season. The latter, however, has been a bit astray, especially with the old ball, in recent matches. However, with a combined tally of 35 wickets, they secure some key overs in the powerplay and the middle overs.

GT's pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have spearheaded the GT attack well in Kagiso Rabada's absence for most part of the season. Prasidh is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the season, while Siraj has also made his presence felt, albeit with a dip in form of late, especially with the new ball.

Amid Rashid Khan's dismal run of form, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has had to step up as the frontline spinner. Despite having had to wait for his chance at times, he has made the most of the overs he has had. Exuding the right balance between defensive and attacking bowling, he has managed to be among the wickets as well as keep the run scoring in check.

Impact Sub Options: Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Ayush Mhatre, Anshul Kamboj, and Ravindra Jadeja

The aforementioned playing XI arguably lacks all-rounders, which is an area both sides have struggled with this season. For the impact player, the team could use with someone like Shahrukh Khan to bolster the middle order or use an all-rounder as a specialist bowler.

