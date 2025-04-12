Picking a combined LSG-GT playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Nicholas Pooran, Sai Kishore 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the most in-form side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The Shubman Gill-led side are looking for their fifth successive win while Rishabh Pant and co. attempt their third victory in a row to get into the top four.

LSG have found a formula to help them secure wins over IPL heavyweights, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) recently. They are bolstered by some in-form players, who are more than capable of single-handedly changing the game.

GT look a well-gelled outfit with everything running like clockwork for the time being. A dominant top order, impact from the middle order, and in-form bowlers, have made them a force to be reckoned with.

On that note, let us take a look at the combined LSG-GT playing 11 with impact sub ahead of the IPL 2025 clash.

Top Order: Sai Sudharsan, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran

GT and LSG are two sides whose top order are potentially in their best possible condition. A hypothetical opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Mitchell Marsh is an appealing one to say the least, because of how well they could complement each other.

Marsh's brute aggression, along with Sai Sudharsan's slow-burner act, provides the perfect balance.

Orange Cap holder Nicholas Pooran, playing in the form of his life, is the best No.3 in the entire league, and takes the baton from the opening pair irrespective of the conditions and the situation. He makes it a point to leave the team in a better state compared to when he arrived at the crease. The Caribbean ace is someone that every team wishes to have in their setup, and that desire extends to combined XI's as well.

All three of Sudharsan, Marsh, and Pooran are embroiled in a hotly contested race for the IPL 2025 Orange Cap too.

Middle Order: Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Abdul Samad

Both teams have not needed too much from their middle-order largely due to the top order scoring the bulk of the runs. Rishabh Pant is yet to turn up for LSG, while GT have used several options at No.4, including Shahrukh Khan and Washington Sundar.

With a plethora of left-handed batters on both sides, the right-handed Shahrukh Khan emerges as a better choice for No.4 in this particular setup. The Tamil Nadu batter starred in GT's win against RR with a 20-ball 36, and it is such contributions that make him an asset.

David Miller and Abdul Samad have played little cameos in the season so far. The former's experience and latter's form make them a deadly duo that could dominate the death overs.

Lower Order: Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT and LSG both have a brilliant spin bowling attack. But it is the GT spin duo of Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore that make the cut here. The latter has been one of the best spinners in the entire tournament, and is revelling now that he has consistent game time under his belt.

Rashid Khan has had a campaign to forget so far, but he looked a bit like his old self in GT's win over RR in Ahmedabad. It is impossible to keep the wrist-spinner out for too long, and he is bound to improve as the campaign progresses. Plus, his ability to get a few shots late during the innings also makes him a mandatory inclusion, despite doubts over his form.

As far as the pace department is concerned, both sides have an all-Indian setup, especially after Kagiso Rabada's departure due to personal reasons. While they are similar in that regard, their performances could not be more different from one another.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been among the standout pacers in the tournament so far. The former has impressed with the new ball and old, while the latter has flourished in his new role as a middle overs operator.

Shardul Thakur's knack of picking up wickets and batting ability earns him a place in the playing XI, but the likes of Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are still a long way from their best after recently returning from injuries.

Impact Sub Options: Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan, Washington Sundar

Both sides have enough resources to forge a decent set of options for the impact sub. In terms of fast bowling resources, pacers Avesh Khan and Arshad Khan are decent options, with the latter offering some versatility with his left-arm seam bowling.

Emerging leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi also emerges as another promising candidate. The LSG spinner has overshadowed his experienced spin bowling partner Ravi Bishnoi in the campaign so far, and is on the back of some serious form.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More