Picking a combined PBKS-DC playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Prabhsimran Singh, Tristan Stubbs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in game 58 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the ongoing edition. Both PBKS and DC are in contention for a place in the playoffs.

Punjab are in third place, with 15 points from 11 matches. A win on Thursday will take them to the top of the points table. PBKS have lost only one of their last five games, with one match ending in no result. The batting has been in great shape with Prabhsimran Singh cracking three consecutive fifties. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has also excelled, while their bowling department too has been impressive.

In contrast to Punjab, Delhi are struggling. They are in fifth place, with 13 points from 11 games following the no result against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). DC have won only one out of their last five games. Their batting crumbled against SRH as they lost half their side for 29. Delhi need to pick up the pieces or will be forced to back their bags.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Punjab and Delhi in Dharamsala, we pick a combined XI of the two sides with impact player options.

Top order: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer (c)

In-form PBKS opener Prabhsimran would open the innings with DC's Faf du Plessis in the combined XI. Prabhsimran has had a brilliant IPL 2025 campaign. In 11 innings, he has scored 437 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 170.03, with the aid of four half-centuries.

Du Plessis missed a few matches for DC due to injury. In six innings so far, he has contributed 168 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 128.24, with two fifties to his name. Delhi would be looking for a big effort from him against PBKS.

Punjab skipper Shreyas has been in fantastic form with the willow. In 11 innings, he has contributed 405 runs at an average of 50.62 and a strike rate of 180.80, with four half-centuries. He was named Player of the Match for his 72 off 41 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

Middle order & all-rounder: Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen

Tristan Stubbs has been one of Delhi's most consistent batters in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, the 24-year-old batter has scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80 (five not outs) and a strike rate of 151.46. Stubbs scored an unbeaten 41* off 36 against SRH after the batting side had crumbled to 29-5.

Delhi skipper Axar Patel also finds a place in the combined PBKS-DC playing XI. Axar has made significant contributions with both bat and ball. In 10 innings, he has scored 238 runs at an average of 26.44 and a strike rate of 157.61. With his left arm spin, he has claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 8.16.

PBKS finisher Shashank Singh has carried on from where he left off last season. He has played some handy cameos at the death. In nine innings, the right-handed batter has contributed 214 runs at a strike rate of 142.66, with one fifty. Punjab all-rounder Marco Jansen has claimed 11 wickets in 11 innings at an economy rate of under nine. With the bat, he has played some handy cameos.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh and Mitchell Starc would be the frontline pacers in the combined PBKS-DC IPL 2025 playing XI. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav would be the slow bowlers.

Arshdeep has picked up an impressive bag of 16 scalps in 10 innings at an average of 18.18 and an economy rate of 8. Starc has claimed 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.14. His economy, though, has been high at 10.16. Speaking of the spinners, Chahal has 14 scalps including a hat-trick, while Kuldeep has picked up 12 wickets.

Impact Player options: Azmatullah Omarzai, Nehal Wadhera, KL Rahul, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam

