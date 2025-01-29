Picking a combined XI of players who have won the T20 World Cup and the IPL ft. MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo

The T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL) are the two most prestigious tournaments in the T20 format. While the World Cup is always considered the pinnacle of any sport, the IPL isn't far behind, especially due to the high-quality cricket and the competition between all eight teams.

While the World Cup might offer a few light games for the top nations, it isn't the case when it comes to the IPL. Winning the World Cup still stands on the pedestal but if you consider the level and competition of cricket, IPL could be a notch above.

For a player, winning the World Cup is the biggest prize he can ask for but it is equally tough to win the IPL trophy given the quality of the teams and the players on display. Not many players have won both the T20 World Cup and the IPL, an extremely special achievement.

Trending

In this listicle, we have picked a combined XI of players who have won both the T20 World Cup and the IPL:

Rohit Sharma led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup win. Source: Getty

One of the most successful captains in IPL history, Rohit Sharma is the first name in this playing XI. He won the T20 World Cup as a youngster in 2007 before coming back as a captain 17 years later in 2024 to win the second title.

As a captain, he has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He might not have had the same impact as a batter in the IPL but given his exploits as a captain, he will walk into any playing XI. Another swashbuckling batter who will partner Rohit is the former Australian player David Warner.

David Warner has been a prolific run scorer in the IPL. Source: Getty

It was under his leadership that the SunRisers Hyderabad won their only IPL title in 2016. Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup and Warner was an integral member of the squad. Over the years, he became a mature batter and played according to the game situation.

SKY is currently India's skipper in the T20I format. Source: Getty

Suryakumar Yadav’s form has dipped in the recent past but he was the No. 1 ranked T20I batter for over a year. He is one of the finest batters the format has seen and his exploits also earned him the role of India’s captain in the shortest format. He has been a prolific run scorer for both Mumbai Indians and India and has won both the IPL and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

One of the most stylish batters to have ever graced the game of cricket, Yuvraj Singh walks into this playing XI and has the ability to bat anywhere according to the game situation.

He played a pivotal role in India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and smashed six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad. He won the IPL with the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016 and with the Mumbai Indians in 2019.

Another flamboyant striker of the ball and the current skipper of England in the white ball formats, Jos Buttler walks into the XI purely based on his batting ability. He can decimate any bowling attack on his day and led England to the 2022 T20 World Cup win. Buttler also won the IPL for the Mumbai Indians in 2017.

Kieron Pollard was a terror for any opposition bowler and since joining the Mumbai Indians squad, there was no looking back for the powerful striker of the ball.

He went on to become one of the most integral members of the side and was a bona fide match-winner for the franchise. Pollard has won five IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians besides winning the T20 World Cup for West Indies in 2012.

MS Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles. Source: Getty

Arguably the greatest white ball captain ever, MS Dhoni will be the leader of the side and will also don the wicketkeeping gloves. He announced his arrival by leading India to the T20 World Cup win in 2007.

Since then, he has led the Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles. He is a legend of the game and not many white ball teams can be made without him. Dhoni will be part of CSK in the upcoming IPL as an uncapped player.

While Dwayne Bravo started off his career as a pure all-rounder, he primarily became a bowler for the Chennai Super Kings and West Indies with occasional brilliance with the bat.

Bravo was an integral part of the CSK set-up and won the title with them on three occasions (2010, 2011, and 2018). He was an integral member of the West Indies squad which lifted the 2012 and the 2016 T20 World Cups.

Sunil Narine celebrates picking a wicket for KKR in 2012. Source: Getty

One of the finest spinners in the shortest format of the game, Sunil Narine also has the rare distinction of winning both the IPL and the T20 World Cup. Making his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, he lifted his maiden IPL trophy in that year itself.

He also became the opener for a few seasons. Narine also won the 2014 and 2024 IPL for KKR and was at his destructive best both as a batter and bowler. The mystery spinner was also instrumental in West Indies winning the 2012 T20 World Cup.

Malinga won the IPL four times with the Mumbai Indians. Source: Getty

Lasith Malinga was handed over the Sri Lankan captaincy midway through the 2014 T20 World Cup and he went onto script history, leading Sri Lanka to the only title till now.

One of the greatest fast bowlers in the T20 format, Malinga had several variations up his sleeve to go with an inch-perfect yorker. He was part of the triumphant Mumbai Indians squad in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Undoubtedly the greatest all-format bowler of the modern generation, Jasprit Bumrah finds a spot in the playing XI. It is extremely hard to discard a bowler of his caliber from a playing XI in any format.

He led India’s fast bowling cartel in the 2024 T20 World Cup and has won the IPL with the Mumbai Indians on five occasions. If he maintains his fitness, Bumrah could become the greatest the game has seen by the time he calls it quits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news