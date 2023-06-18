[Picture] “Miss you, Baba!” – Sachin Tendulkar shares emotional post on Father’s Day

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar walked down memory lane and shared an emotional post for his father late Ramesh Tendulkar on Father’s Day, i.e., on Sunday, June 18. The 50-year-old called him a loving father, who meant the world to him. The legendary batter hailed his father for his parenting, thinking, and moral values that made him stand out from the rest.

Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with his father, with the caption:

“My father was loving, not strict. Instead of fear, he operated with love. He taught me so much and meant the world to me. His thinking, values, and his idea of parenting were far ahead of his time. Miss you, Baba! #FathersDay”

In the snapshot, Ramesh Tendulkar can be seen discussing something with Sachin listening attentively like an obedient child.

“Too kind” – Adbul Razzaq floored by Sachin Tendulkar’s humility

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq recently lauded Sachin Tendulkar for his humility. The 43-year-old pointed out how the batting great once called him a tough bowler to face.

Speaking on a YouTube channel, Razzaq said:

“First of all, Sachin Tendulkar was and will always remain a world-class batsman. However, the star that he was and the kind of fan following which he had, Sachin didn’t need to say it (that Razzaq was a tough bowler to face). I never understood Sachin’s need to take my name.”

He continued:

“He could have named anyone - Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ambrose and Walsh, Muralitharan and Shane Warne. So, he didn’t need to. It was his greatness. The words he chose for me - and I’ve said this earlier - he was being too kind.”

For the uninitiated, Razzaq dismissed Tendulkar four times (twice in ODIs and Tests each) in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar finished his international career with 34357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52, including 100 centuries and 164 fifties. The right-handed batter is the all-time leading run-scorer in international cricket.

Others in the top five list include Kumar Sangakkara (28016 in 594), Ricky Ponting (27483 in 560), Mahela Jayawardena (25957 in 652), and Jacques Kallis (25534 in 519). Virat Kohli is within touching distance, placed sixth with 25385 in 498 games.

