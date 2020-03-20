Players hopeful of IPL participation despite Australia, NZ giving on consideration on revoking NOCs

16 Australian players are awaiting confirmation of IPL participation from Cricket Australia

If reports are to be believed, Tom Banton has indicated that he would like to play this year's IPL despite the outbreak.

The IPL is scheduled to begin from April 15

Despite the Australian Prime Minister's warning on travelling overseas, several Australian players amongst others from New Zealand and England are hopeful of playing IPL 2020, should India host it.

A SportsStar report stated that the Australian Cricket Board was working with their players to ensure that they do not take any action in haste.

"They are aware of all the facts before they consider playing overseas. This information is being shared as part of ongoing discussions. The NOCs will most likely be issued along with information to ensure all players are fully informed before making individual decisions. As you can see, it is a very fluid situation," said a CA spokesperson.

While all countries and their governments are assessing the global situation, it was reported that the Australian and the New Zealand governments are not very keen on revoking the NOCs.

The NZC board on the question of their players flying outside of their country to participate in the franchise leagues stated,

"No consideration given to revoking NOCs. NZC is instead focussing on ensuring our professional players, men and women, receive the most relevant information, advice and guidance as it comes to hand."

Elsewhere, despite situations worsening in the UK due to the massive outbreak, sources close to Tom Banton, the new Kolkata Knight Riders signing, have stated that the England international wants to the play the IPL this year.

"Tom will follow all government advice and be guided by his core employer Somerset Ccc and also ECB. He really hopes the IPL can go ahead as long as safety for all concerned is in place with regard to Coronavirus," the publication quoted a source close to the player.